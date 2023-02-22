Holiday and post-holiday sales are finally over, which means it’s time to clean out your closet and get ready for a wardrobe refresh. If you’re like me and love getting ahead of your seasonal shopping, or you just need to manifest warm weather by loading up on spring clothes and transitional layers, then you’ll be happy to read that February signifies the launch of many designers’ spring collections. Showroom floors and websites filled with new products can be overwhelming to navigate—especially for you fashion-forward readers looking to shop influencer-worthy trends. Luckily, my job as a fashion director and former buyer requires me to sift through all the noise and bring people the stuff that's actually worthwhile.
From the continuation of Barbiecore-inspired fits to your new favorite all-in-one tote, here are the top 15 products worth your money this month.
The Carryall Bag
Shay Mitchell never disappoints with her game-changing travel brand Béis. The LA-based label prides itself on products that are functional, affordable, and fashionable, and I promise you they are all the above. I swear by The Weekender Bag, and the brand’s launches keep getting cooler with the latest Béis Sport Collection. The Sport Carryall tote is a must-have for anyone who is on the go. Thoughtfully designed to fit everything from your computer and water bottle to your tennis racquet and yoga mat, the nylon fabrication adds an extra element of sporty-chic to the bag’s aesthetic.
The Skims Dress
Kim Kardashian knows how to create buzz around her lingerie brand, Skims. Ahead of the drop of its Valentine’s Day shop, Skims launched an iconic ad campaign featuring Italian White Lotus stars and IRL besties Simona Tabasco and Bea Grannò. Obviously, I immediately scoped out the collection and became obsessed with the hyper-feminine designs and updates on classic silhouettes, including the newest iteration of the viral Skims Slip Dress. Now available with lace details and in a range of pinks, from the bold Neon Orchid to a muted Cherry Blossom, this Barbiecore-approved maxi dress is the perfect option for your next girls' night out or date night.
The Chunky Sneaker
The performance sneaker is becoming every cool girls’ go-to style, and Asics is the go-to brand. The legacy sports label has been revived as a result of more people leaning into hybrid lifestyles and looking for versatile sneakers that are high-performing, affordable, and stylish. This new season style is a favorite because it takes the traditional, mesh running sneaker and modernizes it with metallic silver details. I’m also a sucker for pink—if you couldn’t tell—and I love how the accents add a subtle Barbiecore look and fashion-forward element to an otherwise classic style.
The Metallic Ballet Flat
We are in the middle of a ballet flat renaissance, from hyper-feminine to futuristic designs, nearly every major fashion house has an iteration of a ballet flat in their spring collection. Metallic silver had a huge fashion moment at the Grammys (thanks, Queen B), so I was excited to see this ballet flat from Larroudé. The mirrored silver material looks extra chic and gives a modern edge to the traditionally feminine style. The shoe is bold yet versatile—I mean, silver is a neutral in my book. They're made even more fashion-forward by the Mary Jane strap detail.
The Gucci Slingback
If you’re looking to make a luxury purchase this month, look no further than these Gucci slingbacks. Perfect for the office or date night, the classic design is modernized by the mesh fabrication and crystal logo embellishments. Not only are slingbacks a must-have shoe style for the spring, mixing minimalist and maximalist trends is becoming a cool-girl styling technique. The crystal embellishments on this shoe add a subtle level of glam to an otherwise simple design. Style them with denim and an oversized button-down for a fashion editor-approved look.
The Statement Shoulder Bag
The shoulder bag continues to hold It Bag status, and this version from Brother Vellies proves how brands are breathing new life into the beloved silhouette. The green feather strap transforms the classic, faux snake body of the bag into a party piece. This bag can be worn as a traditional clutch by removing the strap, but I highly recommend leaving it on for now. After all, this season is all about the party bag.
The Sheer Bodysuit
The celeb-loved “naked” trend is dominating fashion right now, and this bodysuit is the perfect starter piece for those of you wanting to play around with the controversial style. This trend is all about feeling sexy, so I like to stick to simple, sheer silhouettes that lend themselves to limitless styling options. Turtleneck bodysuits are a closet must-haves for transitional layering, but this one is made cooler by the gathered mesh and sheer fabric. While you can still layer it, I recommend wearing it solo, and styling it with relaxed-fit trousers or your favorite micro skirt and leather blazer for a night out.
The Bomber Jacket
Finding the right outerwear is key to styling through seasonal transitions. Remember that layering thing I mentioned before? Well, jackets are an important part of that, and style icons have made it clear that bombers are this season’s cool-girl jacket. This minimalist bomber from Reformation is oversized and versatile—two essential qualities for styling in unpredictable weather. Wear it with a pleated mini skirt, baby tee, and loafers for a Hailey Bieber-inspired take on modern prep. Dress it up with leather pants and a cut-out long sleeve.
The Padded Trench Coat
Speaking of coats, trench coats are always a good idea in the spring. This cotton trench from The Frankie Shop might just be one of the coolest pieces I’ve seen in my early spring shopping. The modern construction and relaxed fit make this any fashion girls’ dream coat—it’s London style with a New York City twist. The shoulder pads add a boldness to the style, a stark contrast to the otherwise minimalist design. The neutral color makes it easy to pair with any of your spring fits from off-duty to occasion wear.
The Nautical Sweater
If, like me, the preppy and minimalist Coastal Grandma trend is still influencing your wardrobe, then you need this sweater from Mango. The quarter-zip style and striped design feel inherently nautical—it’s giving sailor-chic vibes. The minimalist aesthetic makes the knitted piece a great addition to any wardrobe because it’s easy to dress up or down. It can be worn on its own, layered over a button down, or slung over your shoulders for a true coastal prep look. Style it with relaxed trousers and pointed kitten-heels for a day at the office or wear it with linen pants and soft-leather flatforms for your next beach getaway.
The Sporty Shades
Australia-based sunglass brand Poppy Lissiman has become a Gen-Z favorite through its affordable, fashion-forward designs. Futuristic and racer silhouettes have been trending in the eyewear category, and, of course, Poppy Lissman has a robust assortment of trend-forward sunglasses for the maximalists looking to own those bold styles. Disclaimer, I own this wrap around pair in black, and I am totally obsessed. The style is trendy but still approachable, and I love how the matte pink finish adds a fun, feminine flair to the edgy design.
The Tube Dress
This season is all about elevated basics, and this tube maxi dress screams ’90s minimalism. This is a dress you will wear on repeat since it’s comfortable, practical, and flattering. There are endless ways to take this style from casual brunch to hot date. And, hear me out, you can even wear it to the office if you layer it over a button down or second-skin turtleneck. It makes sense that this strapless silhouette was beloved by some of the biggest fashion icons of the ’90s. It’s the shapeshifter of style—sexy, chic, and easy to wear at almost any time.
The Cargo Skirt
Longer skirts have been trending, and this denim one from Reformation is the epitome of Y2K with its low-rise fit and cargo pockets. Buzzy brands like Diesel and Ganni showcased similar styles on the spring/summer 2023 runway, proving that the ankle-length skirt is a fashion must this season—a welcomed divergence from the micro skirt. This nostalgic construction is casual, cool, and easy to style with anything in your wardrobe.
The Lariat Necklace
If you need further proof that lariat necklaces are the coolest way to update your jewelry wardrobe this season, look no further than JLo’s layered lariat Grammys’ style. This necklace from Bychari is an everyday option that can be worn as a lariat or a classic chain—I love a two-in-one product. With chain jewelry still prominent, this style feels newer, more gender fluid, and easily personalized. Wear it solo, or play around with a layered look, stacking it with anything from a tennis necklace to a statement pendant.
The XL Cuff
Now I know what SZA meant by “it’s cuffing season.” Thanks to luxury brands like YSL and Givenchy, fashion’s attention is on the wrist. Statement cuffs and bangles have been spotted across the runway and red carpet, making them must-haves in any trendsetter’s jewelry rotation. This XL gold chain is a bold but approachable style that can be worn with casual looks or occasion wear. Either way, this piece is an instant add-to-cart for anyone looking to up their wrist game.