Holiday and post-holiday sales are finally over, which means it’s time to clean out your closet and get ready for a wardrobe refresh. If you’re like me and love getting ahead of your seasonal shopping, or you just need to manifest warm weather by loading up on spring clothes and transitional layers, then you’ll be happy to read that February signifies the launch of many designers’ spring collections. Showroom floors and websites filled with new products can be overwhelming to navigate—especially for you fashion-forward readers looking to shop influencer-worthy trends. Luckily, my job as a fashion director and former buyer requires me to sift through all the noise and bring people the stuff that's actually worthwhile.

From the continuation of Barbiecore-inspired fits to your new favorite all-in-one tote, here are the top 15 products worth your money this month.