Spring 2023's Nail Trends Include Subtle Glitter and Pearl Finishes

For those who consider manicures a non-negotiable, choosing your color and style is a process taken very seriously. So it’s only natural at the start of a new season to look for fresh inspiration before your next salon appointment. As we usher in spring, it is time to push aside the dark polishes of winter and say hello to the biggest spring 2023 nail trends. Don’t believe us? Take it from the experts.

“I have a hunch we’ll see a lot of ethereal shimmer and pearl-based nail art this season, especially living in the pink and purple world,” says Natalie Minerva, celebrity nail artist and OPI’s Global Ambassador. “Last year we saw a lot of rhinestone designs in combination with brighter neons for spring. This year feels a bit softer.” Minerva was the mastermind behind the manicures of Euphoria, so it is safe to say she is no newbie when it comes to anticipating the next big thing in the nail department.

Similarly, Tom Bachik, an industry legend and Tweezerman pro, thinks we will new twists on older designs. “Beauty trends don’t necessarily come and go, they evolve,” he explains. “I think we’re going to see a continuum of last year's trends but in new creative ways.” Below, Minerva and Bachik detail what they think will be the biggest nail trends of spring 2023.