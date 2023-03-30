Spring 2023's Makeup Trends Include White Eyeshadow and Strategic Shine

Do you feel it in the air? It’s time to once again shed those extra layers and welcome spring with open arms. Just like you start to plan swapping out your closet, don’t forget to do the same with your makeup bag. Of course a new season calls for different skincare, hair care, or even nail colors, but let’s be real—what we're most excited for is spring 2023's biggest makeup trends. To help us out, we called up a few experts to see what's sparking their inspiration.

“We're gonna see people be much more adventurous with makeup,” says celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo. “I think we're gonna see it manifest in a lot of different ways living in the TikTok age.” Of course now with social media, it's easier than ever to learn how to recreate the latest makeup tips and tricks from home. Artists admit they too look to the apps to keep a pulse on the trends. “There are several places I’m looking for spring makeup inspiration this season but I think number one, I’m browsing TikTok,” says Nashville based celebrity makeup artist, Emily Gray. “Some of the themes I anticipate being most prominent are glowy blush, lighter foundation routines, and shades of white on the lids. This is very different from last year where more oranges and pinks were popular.”

You heard them! Dust off those blush brushes, grab your pastel palettes, and let’s get glamming. Keep scrolling for all the coolest makeup trends to try this spring.