16 Spring-Forward Makeup Looks to Try This Season

01 of 16

Holographic Cheeks and Lids

@lapetitevengeance

The shimmer and highlight in this makeup look are purely angelic, ethereal, and a must-have for spring. Soft shimmer graces the lids and cheeks, while gloss on the lips brings the look together in the most subtle and beautiful of ways. The pop of pink radiating on the cheeks brightens skin and gives us lots of inspo for spring makeup. To create the shimmer, you can apply a cream highlighter like Neen Pretty Shiny Oh So Shiny Dewy Cream Highlighter ($29) to apples of cheeks and lids.