16 Spring-Forward Makeup Looks to Try This Season

Spring brings welcomed changes like a few hours of extra daylight, sunnier days, vivid flowers, and of course, fresh makeup routines. From soft pastels to bright blushes, bold lips, and more, spring is the perfect season to give your makeup bag a refresh and try new trends. Ahead, we've bookmarked several spring makeup looks that will inspire you to get the ball rolling on switching up your beauty routine.
Holographic Cheeks and Lids
The shimmer and highlight in this makeup look are purely angelic, ethereal, and a must-have for spring. Soft shimmer graces the lids and cheeks, while gloss on the lips brings the look together in the most subtle and beautiful of ways. The pop of pink radiating on the cheeks brightens skin and gives us lots of inspo for spring makeup. To create the shimmer, you can apply a cream highlighter like Neen Pretty Shiny Oh So Shiny Dewy Cream Highlighter ($29) to apples of cheeks and lids.
Golden Ray
There's nothing better than a selfie at golden hour, which really starts to ramp up during the spring and summer months. The contoured and sculpted cheeks with a touch of peach blush, paired with shimmering eyes, bold brows, and a few coats of volumizing mascara have us swooning.
Glisten and Glow
Warm up the skin with peach tones (plus a generous amount of liquid highlighter) to glisten and glow this spring. Adding a highlighter to the cheekbone, under the brow, the tip of the nose, and above the lips allows light to hit all the right points and complement your makeup in the best way.
More Pink, Even Better
There is no shortage of pink in this look from the eyes, cheeks, and lips, and we're loving it. Bold blush is definitely a trend to try this spring—blending it up to the eye area and mixing tones of shadows that compliment is a great way to combine colors and try new things.
Mauve-lous
Tones of mauve on the eyes, cheeks, and lips with gorgeous highlights give skin just enough of a spring palette that's subtle yet stunning. We are swooning over the definition and attention to detail on the eyes.
Pleasing Pop of Pink
Once again, pink reigns supreme—this time with a hint of blue that makes it a cooler shade, complementing the skin tone in a gorgeous way. The colors are all similar, yet have varying hues of intensity on the eyes, cheeks, and lips, ideal for day-to-night wear or any special occasion.
Natural Glam
Enhance your natural beauty with soft makeup, rose tones on the lips, and champagne shimmer eyeshadow.
Romantic and Glossy
A monochromatic look that's romantic and glossy is what we're all about for this spring season. Shades of rosy pink grace the lids, cheeks, and lips, and a gloss is applied on top for a dewy finish that stands out above the rest.
Bolder, Better Lips
There will be no shortage of bold lips this spring season (the bolder, the better). This bold pop of pink on the lips with smoky eyes and shaped brows has us wanting to pull out all our colorful lipsticks right away.
Barely-There Beauty
Makeup minimalists, unite! This spring makeup look is as natural as it gets, yet enhances and defines the features in all the right places. For an even complexion that doesn't look or feel like cakey makeup, try Saie Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer ($36), it's natural yet adds a glowy sheen to the skin that's ideal for spring and even summer months.
Nice and Neon
Neon is nothing to be feared; it can make the most perfect accent on lids when paired with soft blush and lip tones. Whether you keep it on the eyelid or blend it outward in a more abstract shape, neon shadow is an absolute must-try this spring season.
Just Enough Definition
Brushed-up brows, tight liner, sculpted skin, and rosy lips merge together to create a spring makeup look we'll be wearing on repeat. There is just enough definition here to enhance features and the variations in rosy tones play well together.
Watercolor Eyes
Applying a soft, sheen, petal pink shadow around both the top and bottom lashline gives a watercolor effect that's airy and gorgeous. The same shade of pink is applied on the cheeks and lips, with a touch of highlight on the apples of the cheeks to bring the look together.
Glowing Monochromatic Goodness
We are never going to tire from monochromatic makeup looks, especially those that are glossy, glowing, and warm up the skin like this one. Cream products are essential to creating monochromatic looks as they blend well on eyes, cheeks, and lips making them highly versatile. Thrive Causemetics Triple Threat Color Stick ($36) is easy to blend and allows you to create monochromatic makeup looks in seconds.
Glitter and Glisten
When it comes to glitter, there is nothing to fear. Glitter can be as sheen or as dramatic as you want it to be. Apply a shimmering swatch on the lids, then opt for a colorful blush and finish with gloss on the lips. Danessa Myricks Beauty Twin Flames Liquid Eyeshadow ($26) applies easily on the lids and gives a knockout glittery finish that lasts for hours. For glossy lips that feel moisturized, check out Youthforia Dewy Gloss Hydrating and Nourishing Lip Gloss ($26).
Hot Pink Pop
For an edgy feel, combine hot pink blush with a modern siren eye. This will create a gorgeous balance of soft color on the cheeks and sharp liner on the lids.