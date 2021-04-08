These 8 Trends Will Dominate Spring 2021, According to Celebrity Hairstylists

When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered salons for months, it forced us all to become extra acquainted with our hair. Last year, many of us embraced our natural texture, experimented with at-home coloring, and executing DIY haircuts. But now that the world is slowly opening up again, we're we can't wait to get back into our stylists' chairs for their professional finessing. And with that, we're all thinking about what cut, color, or style to try next.

To help you plan for your spring hair refresh, we tapped three top celebrity hairstylists for rundown on the 10 hairstyles dominating the season. From soft mullets, to pastel hair, to ponytails, the hair looks for spring are a mix of whimsical moments and nods to decades past. Fair warning: You may want to try them all.

Meet the Expert Chris Gees is a veteran hair, and makeup artist who has worked on projects including Beyonce’s Homecoming and Lemonade, Wendy Williams The Movie, and Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story.

Irinel De León is a Mane Addicts Celebrity Hairstylist with over 14 years of experience. Her client roster includes Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba, and Huda Kattan.

Riawna Capri is a color expert and owner of the Nine Zero One Salon. Her clients include Hilary Duff, Nina Dobrev, and Kristin Cavallari.

Ponytails

Normani

Expect to see ponytails of all types this spring. "Whether natural, braided, or with extensions, the pony is in," Gees says. The celebrity hairstylist says the look is gaining popularity for its ease and effortlessness. "We've been in the house for a year, and people want simple and easy hair as we transition back into society as we know it," he adds.

Capri agrees we'll be seeing tons of ponytail looks, pointing out that they are "fun, flirty and give your face a lifted, youthful look."

Natural Texture

Skai Jackson

"We've been in the house for a year, and people have had the opportunity to see, learn and deal with their natural texture," Gees says. As a result, he expects people will continue to play around with styling their natural curls and coils this year and beyond. For those wanting to experiment with their textured tresses, Gees predicts a rise in natural short cuts.

Pastel Hair

Ciara

Pastel hair is nothing new, but it has taken on an entirely new meaning in light of the world's current state. "With spring being here and people gaining some optimism with the pandemic getting better, women are starting to experiment with their hair in different ways," de León says. "Pastel colors are making a comeback this spring."

Which colors will be in high demand? Baby blue, pink, and purple. If you're not up for dying your natural hair, de León suggests playing around with pastel wigs.

Braids

Jhené Aiko

After tending to our hair at home for a year, many of us are eager to book an appointment with our braider. "No matter the year or decade, braids going into the spring and summer months are always on trend and will forever be popular," Gees says. If you're looking for style inspiration to take to your stylist, take a scroll through our goddess braids, Fulani braids, and short box braids galleries.

'90s Blowouts

'90s beauty trends have a permanent place in our hearts. This season, blowout styles from the decade are having a moment. "A voluminous blowout with tons of body is finally back," Capri says. To give the look extreme volume and body, the hair pro likes to use the T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer ($150).

Soft Waves

"Cute perfect curls are yesterday’s news," Capri tells us. "It’s all about effortlessness when it comes to waves." You don't need to reach for your curling iron or wand to achieve this style. Instead, grab your flat iron. Capri prefers to use the T3 Lucea ID 1" Smart Straightening & Styling Iron ($235) to create the waves, pointing out that it gives the hair a soft and shiny look.

Curtain Bangs

Daisy Edgar Jones

With many people trying to figure out how to maintain their bangs at home, searches for "How to Style Curtain Bangs" skyrocketed in 2020. And de León says that they're a pandemic hair trend that is here to stay. "Curtain bangs are such a great alternative for women that don’t want to commit to full-on bangs," she says. "They’re also such a nice way to frame the face as well because you can pull your hair up and leave the bangs out, and it adds a nice little touch."

Mullet

Halsey

Mullets have made a comeback in such a significant way, being worn by the likes of Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Keke Palmer, and Halsey over the last year. But, today's mullet has been slightly adapted from the '80s version. "They’ve taken a much more feminine approach this time around," de León says. "The current mullet is a lot softer and appeals to all hair textures from tight coils to straight or wavy."