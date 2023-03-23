Spring 2023 Fashion Trends: 3D Flowers, Party Heels, and More

The time has come to shed our puffer coats, fur-lined bucket hats, and UGG boots—spring has sprung, and with it, our wardrobes require a revamp. As we prepare for the oft-maddening struggle that is transitional dressing, ensuring we've got an arsenal of stylish picks on standby is key. With this in mind, I've done my research on the top spring 2023 trends worth investing in, and no matter your personal style, there's surely something worth getting excited about.

For my maximalists, sculpturesque party heels, floral appliqués, and over-the-top denim will rule the season, while minimalists will delight in the clean lines of maxi silhouettes and a return to elevated basics. Practicality is also top of mind this season, with micro-bags swapped out for roomy hobos and sandals ousted in favor of comfy ballet flats. In terms of color, influential shades like shiny silver, pool blue, sunset orange, and true lavender reign supreme. Below, everything you need to know on all 13 of this season’s must-shop trends.

Flower Power

Florals? For spring? This time around, they may actually be groundbreaking. Swap classic floral prints for 3D flower appliqués and accessories, à la Carrie Bradshaw’s beloved brooches. The best part—these blooms won’t die in a few days like your usual bodega bouquets.

Bright Blues

Royal blue will have its moment as well, but the true-blue hue of the season is without a doubt the kind of shade that conjures swimming pool liners and Blue Hawaii cocktails. Think bright, cheerful, and the perfect pop against a crisp white dress or daytime denim.

Maxi Moment

The micro-mini is officially canceled—midi and maxi skirts are back. Denim maxis are definitely enjoying their fifteen minutes of fame, but feel free to try this trend in whatever fabric you see fit. Opt for a bias-cut satin that can be dressed up or down, or go bold with leather, sequins, or a metallic sheen.

Silver Shine

As a self-professed gold girl, even I have been finding myself leaning toward silver accessories these days. The metallic shade we once swore could never make a comeback is now a key color in any It Girl’s night-out wardrobe, whether paired with whimsical sparkles or black leather for more of a moto moment. Ease in with jewelry, then upgrade your shoes, shirts and more.

Hobo Bags

Just as our skirts are getting longer, our bags are getting bigger. Hobo bags are in, and though the name could use some work, the style is timeless. Far more chic than the canvas tote you’ve been reusing—but just as practical—these bags run the gamut from office-friendly to street style-ready, depending on how structured or slouchy you go.

Designed-Out Denim

Denim is always in, but this season’s takes are more maximalist than ever before. Think acid-washed textures, patchwork layers, and vivid metallic foils, often in new or updated silhouettes. Bonus points for a quirky pair of boots disguised as bell bottoms.

Orange You Glad

Sunset hues ruled last summer, but one has made its way all the way to spring 2023. True orange is the radiant hue adding some zest to our transitional weather wardrobes—and don’t forget to coordinate with a matching citrus makeup look.

Party Heels

Remember pairing every bold look back to simple nude or black slingbacks? This year’s iterations are more mullet-esque, with emphasis on the “party in the back” ethos. Sculptural heels have been a high-fashion favorite forever, but we’ve finally deemed them wearable for off-runway shenanigans.

Granny Squares

Crochet always makes its comeback in the spring, but this year, a particularly grandma-approved look is getting lots of love. Color-forward brands like Farm Rio and Staud are showing the trend some major love, but if you want to ease in with accessories, shop small with handmade scarves and other one-of-a-kind accents by The Series.

Lavender Haze

More than just a track that made it to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour setlist, lavender haze is this season’s pastel hue of choice. The dreamy shades certainly suits a ruffled gown, but can be dressed down via simple silhouettes for a more subdued (but still plenty whimsical) feel.

Belted In

Loose, oversized silhouettes have hogged the spotlight for the last few years, but beautiful belts that cinch the waist and double as statement accessories are slowly reminding us that practicality is only half their purpose. Michael Kors belted the majority of looks sent down his spring/summer 2023 runway, but any brand will do, so long as it boasts an eye-catching buckle or shape.

Back to Basics

Perhaps the biggest trend of the season? Fewer trends in general. Yes, there are a few bold looks in the mix (e.g. the aforementioned funky flowers and denim), but this season is all about a return to wardrobe dressing. Think classic silhouettes, wearable fabrics, and accessories as timeless as they come.

Ultra-Femme Flats

Balletcore refuses to give up its chokehold on fashion, so it’s no surprise springtime sandals can be swapped for sweet ballet flats. From chic pointed-toe styles to Mary Jane buckles to true ballerinas, these charming (and comfortable!) picks pair well with dresses, but they also add a fun, femme touch to denim and leather.