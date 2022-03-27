14 Spring Fashion Trends We Can't Wait To Try

It’s that exciting time of the year again where the weather is getting warmer and the days longer. A unanimous seasonal favorite just for the lighter layers alone, spring is when you can start to push your oversized, heavy winter coats to the back of your wardrobe, re-box your boots, and bring your go-to dresses, skirts, and jackets out.

This year, in particular, is set to be a time we will remember fondly with postponed plans back in action, holidays on the calendar, and warm-weather occasions in full swing. Boasting real optimism, spring 2022 is one mood and one mood only, and that’s "anything goes." With nothing in or out, fashion finds its personality again. We're diving into bold colors, revealing cuts, and playful textures. This spring, our wardrobes are set to reflect the cultural mood. Below, discover the 14 trends that are defining the season.

More Crochet

Crochet is going nowhere fast. The trend is still going strong for spring, now with even more options available. Whether you opt for a chunky knit tank or a netted cardigan to carry around on chillier days, you can't go wrong.

Micro Mini Skirts

As much as some of us have been avoiding the Y2K return, one thing we can’t avoid is the low hems and even shorter hemlines. Enter the mini skirt: Pair with a blazer, crew neck sweater. or oversized shirt for a relaxed take on the trend.

The Biker Jacket

The return of the '90s biker jacket is making headway for relaxing off-duty looks. Either add a matching skirt or play with silhouettes such as tailored high-waisted trousers. Whichever way you decide to style it, it’ll be your wardrobe staple for seasons to come.

Bold, Bright, and Colorful

Our wardrobes seem to be getting brighter and bolder each year, and this spring is no exception. Whether you experiment with eclectic shapes or bold prints, this year’s colorful investment is backed by "the louder, the better." The only update is that every shade is turning it up a notch.

Investment Staples

We aren’t talking only about the seasonal sandal you invest in. This spring, the ultra luxe is finding itself in low-key staples designed with an interesting silhouette or fabric. Unique buttons, silky materials, and updated designs are showing that minimal does not equal boring.

Platforms

Not just for a night out or restricted to your heel collection, platforms are the seasonal favorite that will also be worked into your favorite sandals and stacked shoes. Think thick-soled flip flops or platform mules adorned in this season’s metallics and vibrant hues.

Big Poofs

We had the famous nap dresses taking our style by storm last spring, and by the looks of things, we're ready to wake up. The extreme silhouette is taken from the 1980s and modernized with a Y2K twist on everything from babydoll dresses to printed tops.

Maxi Skirts and Dresses

The midi dress has been a summer staple for years, and while the mini skirt is making a coming back, so are your maxi skirts and dresses. It's all about extreme lengths this season with skirts designed with a low-slung waist and dresses hitting close to the ankles.

Feathers and Fringe

Feathers and fringe are one way to inject some fun into your wardrobe without stepping too far out of your comfort zone. You’ll find feather-trimmed shirts and layered fringe skirts as spring's wardrobe must-haves.

Cutouts

Sexy isn’t holding back this season. Instead, find it creeping into your closet looks with cutout tops and dresses. We couldn’t think of a better way to enjoy the sweltering temperatures.

Vacay Time

Inspired by the globetrotting destinations we hope to be travelling to this year, rich colors, extra details, and re-imagined fabrics are cropping up everywhere. Think tie-dye, crotchet, straw bags, and tasseled skirts.

Co-Ords

The chicest and easiest way to dress? Introduce one or two co-ord sets into your wardrobe. From cardigans and flared pants to shirts and skirts, you’ll appreciate them when you have a "nothing to wear" moment.

Big Blazers

Blazers aren’t necessarily new, and we know they are classed as a wardrobe staple regardless of the season, but we’re seeing bigger and sharper shapes this summer. The blazer is perfect for pairing over a slinky bralette (see below) or classic slip dress with extra-long sleeves or even bigger shoulders.

Underwear as Outerwear

We’re not just talking about delicate lace trims. This season, we’re bringing bralets, bras, and bikinis outdoors. One way to rock this style is paired with an oversized blazer and have your bra peeking through. Modest but daring.