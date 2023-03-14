10 Spring Break Outfits That'll Make Packing Easy, Dreamy, and Stylish

We’re determined to create lives that feel dreamy every day, but it goes without saying that we still love taking—and dressing for—vacations. Travel provides a grand opportunity to foray beyond your usual daily uniform and wear pieces that excite you—even if you're trying to be practical by packing items that don't require ironing or steaming and can be worn in a myriad of ways. Once you've booked your tickets and hotel, written your out-of-office email, and bookmarked a few must-visit destinations, it’s time to nail down a vacation capsule that makes you look and feel incredible. Ahead, see 10 spring break outfits that will magnify your joy for any kind of getaway or staycation.

For Wine Country

Going wine tasting in Napa or Italy? Can we come? Enjoy your day of note-tasting in a draped silk top, a midi slip skirt, merlot kitten heel sandals, and a slouchy, sophisticated tote adorned with a grape charm. Accessorize with a long silk scarf around your neck, and you're ready to have the ultimate "in vino veritas" revelation: The best wines are the ones we drink in great outfits.

For a Road Trip

Whether you’re headed to Amagansett, Marfa, Big Sur, Santa Fe, or numerous destinations, a road trip calls for wrinkle-proof outfits that are comfortable while still, of course, being chic. Put on a fitted, classic white T-shirt, silky, relaxed-fit cargo pants, and sneakers, then throw a cashmere cardigan over your shoulders when making a stop. A roomy tote is a must for holding snacks and face mists, and a strong, earth-inspired necklace pulls the outfit together. Yes, it’s possible to drive six hours and arrive at dinner looking and feeling incredible—without changing.

For a Day at the Museum

If you’re headed to an art-rich destination, you can’t go wrong with an all-white outfit: It’s eternally fresh, practical in the heat, and won’t distract from the art. The combination possibilities are endless, but we love the idea of a tank or cami layered beneath a breezy white button-down, plus a skirt and a paper-white shoulder bag. Turn up the heat with gold jewelry, and wear a pair of loafers so you can stand in awe and comfort.

For a Garden Party

If you’re visiting botanical gardens or a flora-rich landscape, channel the surrounding natural beauty in a floral dress, sandals that you can explore in, a bamboo-handled handbag, and a piece of flower power jewelry.

For Cocktail Hour

The destination that you’ll find everywhere is a time, not a place: Cocktail hour, of course. Regardless of where you’re going, spring break usually entails countless aperitivo moments. Punch up the color of your usual cocktail looks and echo the warm, celebratory tones of golden hour and sunset with a silky lime dress, a glittery cropped jacket to throw on when it cools down, earrings that mirror the tones of the sun and ocean, and artful shoes.

For Afternoon Sightseeing

We love few things in life more than a striped shirt: It’s classic, it’s playful (especially this style, which is a collage of different colors), and it pays a nod to the greats. Wear it with white straight-leg jeans, a cognac mini bag, and a pair of low-heeled strappy sandals, and you’ve got just the look for seaside strolls, sightseeing, and blending in with an Agnes Martin painting.

For a Day by the Water

Whether you’re a seasoned swimmer like The White Lotus’s Ethan or you prefer to stay on shore (or poolside) to stir the drama like Daphne, you can’t go wrong with a sophisticated swimsuit paired with a sleek wrap—a simple combo that will also work for lunch at the hotel. The key to this outfit is to add statement accessories that are durable but pack a lot of punch. Throw a sweeping, gestural sunhat and a bottle of SPF into a colorful bag, then finish the look with fun oversized earrings and detailed sandals—and don't forget the sunglasses.

For a Busy City Day

On city trips, we often find ourselves leaving the hotel for morning coffee and not returning until midnight—there’s simply too much to see and do. Plan for this welcome element of unpredictability by wearing a comfortable midi dress and simple sandals that you can walk for many, many blocks in but are still chic enough to wear to dinner. A market bag or tote is essential for city days, too—pick one that's functional but dressy enough to wear come evening.

For an Outdoor Adventure

Headed to the plains or otherwise on an outdoor adventure? Respect nature in style by opting for a utility-inspired khaki mini dress, plus a khaki button-down tied around the waist. Some sturdy yet chic boots are made for exploring, and don’t leave your house without a protective sunhat and ecru-colored sunglasses. An earth-toned necklace gives the outfit a gorgeous, neutral punch.

For a Tropical Getaway

If you’re venturing into a lush, emerald green paradise, pay homage to the palm tree with a bright green dress paired with brown accessories—the look is guaranteed to be as breezy and stunning as your destination. You can also take a more literal approach and mirror the native flora and fauna with a printed number and/or statement jewelry. Wherever you go, there you are—so dress in something that you love to celebrate the return of the sun.