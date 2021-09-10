The Biggest Beauty Trends from NYFW So Far: From Sculptural Braids to Sunny Skin

After watching our favorite designers present their newest collections virtually for a year, New York Fashion Week has officially returned to its usual in-person glory. Though crowds are smaller than normal and socially distant, our excitement about what this season brings remains the same. During each show, we've been locked into the mesmerizing beauty looks gracing the runway and taking note of the trends that will be taking over. From the sculptural braids at the Christian Siriano show to the free-flowing manicures spotted at the Peter Do presentation, this fashion week has gifted us with plenty of inspiration to fuel our beauty looks for months to come. Ahead, the biggest beauty trends from NYFW Spring/Summer 2022 so far.

Hair

Sculptural Braids

Christian Siriano

Jawara created sculptural braided ponytails adorned with ribbon for the Christian Siriano show. The editorial hairstylist drew inspiration from Siriano's Italian heritage for the looks. To prep the model's hair, Wauchope brushed out the hair with a paddle brush. Then, he used the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($400) with the wide-tooth comb attachment to help lengthen the hair as it dries.

Pop-of-Color Extensions

Hairstylist Evanie Frausto infused whimsical vibes into the Collina Strada show. The hairstyles ranged from tousled waves to natural afros, but they were all completed with edgy neon or two-toned extensions.

Finger Waves

The sleekness in Laquan Smith's clothing aesthetic, along with the variety of fabrics and textures he uses, helped Unilever global stylist & celebrity hair artist Lacy Redway conceptualize hair looks for the show. Redway sent models out with an array of stunning styles—from cornrows to wavy ponytails—but her finger wave look was a standout. To achieve all of the styles, she used Tresemmé products like the Tres Two Extra Hold Mousse ($7) and Extra Hold Hair Spray ($7).

Makeup

Humid, Sunny Skin

MAC Cosmetics/Collina Strada

The beauty looks for the Collina Strada presentation felt warm and vibrant. "[The makeup was] inspired by a fun day outside in a fairy garden," makeup artist Allie Smith says. The model's skin was reminiscent of a humid, sunny day. To achieve their glowing complexion, Smith used MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Concealer ($24), Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation ($35), Face And Body Mixing Medium ($23), and Fix+ Magic Radiance ($33). To decorate their ears and hands, Smith applied a mixture of Glitter ($23) and Pigment ($23).

Colored Brows

The threeASFOUR runway show ushered us into a wonderland of color. The models' makeup was kept fairly neutral, but their bold brows added all the color we needed. Their arches were intentionally dyed—in shades ranging from orange to blue—to complement their bright, geometric garments.

Black Lipstick

We called it: fall is officially the return of the statement lipstick. This season, dark lip colors like black made a splash on the runway, particularly in the Duncan show. If you're looking for a few black lipsticks to add to your collection, we recommend Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint ($25) in Uninvited and Juvia's Place The Festival Liquid Lipstick ($7) in Dudu.

Glitter Cat Eye

At the Laquan Smith show, we couldn't help but be captivated by the glamorous glitter cat eye. The shimmery eye makeup was completed by makeup artists Sheika Daley and Jasmin Winnie Stephen.

Subtle Graphic Eyeliner

Our affinity for graphic eyeliner continues. But this season, we're moving from over-the-top liner looks into more subtle iterations of the trend. For the Monse Resort show, Stila Cosmetics global beauty director Charlie Riddle painted on the liner using the shade "Freedom" from the Stila Camouflage Palette ($36). Riddle then buffed the color out all over the models' lids using a blending brush.

Nails

Nude and Natural

Deborah Lippman/Ulla Johnson

Beauty minimalists will love the natural, beige nails featured in the Ulla Johnson show. Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippman aimed for the model's manicures to feel fresh and complement the collection's green tones. On the day of the show, Lippman reached for some of her brand's signature products, including Hard Rock Base and Top Coat Nail Strengthening ($20), Brand New Day Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish ($20), and High & Dry Super Quick-Drying Top Coat ($20).

Free-Flowing Shapes

Jin Soon Choi/Peter Do

Abstract nails have dominated our Instagram feed all summer long, and it looks like they'll continue to be in demand for seasons to come. Nail artist Jin Soon Choi designed modern, organic manicures to highlight Peter Do's black and white tonal collection. Choi created the nail's sheer base using JINsoon Dew ($18) and then used a thin nail art brush and JINsoon Absolute Black ($18) to create the free-flowing curvy lines on each nail. To give the nails a shiny finish, Choi painted on a coat of JINsoon HyperGloss ($22).

