Hands down, Spotlight Oral Care’s Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush is the best electric toothbrush I’ve ever used. It’s a worthy investment for anyone looking to step up their dental hygiene game.

We put Spotlight Oral Care’s Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

In my opinion, electric toothbrushes are the unsung heroes of dental care. Not only do they clean the teeth, gums, and everything in between at a much deeper level than the average toothbrush, but they’re also a way more sustainable option. Since you only swap out the brush head every few months (rather than tossing out the entire brush), they help reduce the number of plastics ending up in our landfills and oceans.

For these reasons, I made the switch from manual to electric years ago—and had become pretty attached to the brush I’ve been using for the last two years. Still, I was excited to take Spotlight Oral Care’s Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush for a spin. This powerful rechargeable brush boasts three different cleaning modes, its highest setting brushing at a whopping 48,000 reps per minute.

But would it wow me enough to make me drop my current favorite for a new contender? Read on to find out.

Spotlight Oral Care Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush Best for: Anyone looking for an electric toothbrush Uses: Deep-cleaning the teeth, removing plaque, improving discoloration, freshening the breath Best features: Brush includes three cleaning modes with high-frequency and wide-amplitude brush movements, plus an auto-timer Price: $150 About the brand: Founded by two cosmetic dentists who are also sisters, Spotlight Oral Care is a line of clinically proven, clean, and sustainable oral care products including electric and manual toothbrushes, water flossers, and clean toothpaste and mouthwash.

About My Teeth: Permanent retainers make it harder to deep clean

My dentist uncle instilled in me at a young age that I should be adamant about dental hygiene, and that’s something that has stuck with me into my 30s. However, my unwavering love for coffee began to show itself as yellow staining on some of my teeth a few years back, which I tackled with Crest’s 3D White Whitestrips in early 2020. Almost a year later, I’m pleased to report I’m still stain-free (and still drinking coffee).

However, I do have permanent retainers behind both my top and bottom front four teeth. These were put in place immediately after I had my braces removed in the eighth grade, and though they were only meant to stay on for two years, they’re (somehow) still intact. They’ve kept my teeth straight throughout the years, but they make flossing a nightmare—which, admittedly, makes me floss a little less frequently than I probably should. They’re also a trap for food, which is why I avoid anything super chewy (like taffy) and biting into apples at all costs. That said, I’ve been using electric toothbrushes for years to ensure I can get the deepest clean possible. I’ve tried out a few over the years, but for the last two I’ve been using one from Goby, and though it’s pretty simple, I absolutely love it.

For this review, I swapped out my Goby for the Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush, using it twice a day over the course of ten days.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

How to Use: Let the brush head do most of the work

I’m sure we all know how to brush our teeth, but it doesn’t hurt to go over the basics! When using any brush, it’s best to divide your mouth into four sections to ensure you don’t miss a spot: the outside top row, the inside top row, the outside bottom row, and the inside bottom row. You’ll want to brush each section for 30 seconds each, then move on to brushing the chewing surfaces of the teeth as well as the tongue, resulting in a two- to three-minute session.

Before pressing the power button on your Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush, squeeze a pea-size amount of toothpaste onto the brush head and hold the brush at a 45-degree angle against the gum line. (Note, turning the brush on before it’s in your mouth will result in toothpaste splatter all over you and your bathroom mirror—something I learned the hard way.) Gently move the bristles in a small circular motion across the teeth, being sure to get in between each tooth. You should apply light pressure, but don’t scrub your teeth—rather, let the brush do the work for you.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

When you’re finished, fully rinse the brush head and bristles. The brand also suggests cleaning the brush head weekly by removing it from the handle, rinsing fully in warm water, and allowing it to air dry. Brush heads should be replaced every three months.

Design: Pretty sexy for a toothbrush

I don’t normally find myself concerned with (or even noticing) the look of my toothbrush, but the Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush is a minimalist’s dream. Its ergonomically designed head is smaller than most I’ve seen, making it easy to maneuver around the mouth, and the smooth plastic brush handle is designed with soft curves making it as nice to hold as it is to look at. It’s also very simple to use: It has one button that powers it on and off and toggles between the three brush speeds, with a fourth light at the bottom indicating it’s on and if your battery is running low.

Oh, and speaking of the battery life—it, too, is pretty impressive. Nothing is more frustrating than having your toothbrush die on your mid-brush, so I appreciate that a full charge can last you up to 70 days.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

Performance: Brush heads are small but mighty

Its three speeds are pretty impressive: The “sensitive” mode works at 31,000 per minute while the “clean” mode boasts 41,000 reps per minute, and the strongest mode meant for whitening works at an impressive 48,000 reps per minute. That said, I assure you your mouth will feel the cleanest it ever has after using. Maybe not post-dental office cleaning clean, but pretty close.

I’ve been using electric toothbrushes for years now, but this might be the most powerful one I’ve ever used.

The Results: Sparkling clean teeth

I think any electric toothbrush will clean your teeth better than a manual brush, but Spotlight’s level of cleanliness is unparalleled. After the first use, I was blown away by how powerful it was and how clean my teeth and mouth felt when I was done. My teeth were sparkling.

I have sensitive gums, and I did notice slight gum bleeding during my first use, however, this is something I tend to experience every time I switch to a new brush head or new brush entirely. By the second use, my gums were used to it and didn’t experience any more bleeding.

Though I alternated between the “clean” and “white” settings while testing this brush out, I can’t say I noticed much of a whitening effect over the course of just ten days. However, I know first-hand that whitening takes time unless you’re getting them professionally bleached or using whitening strips, so I don’t doubt this powerful brush would probably have some sort of whitening effect over time.

The Value: Pricey, but totally worth it

I know that $149 can sound steep for a toothbrush, especially when you can buy a six-pack of disposable manual brushes for under five bucks, but hear me out:

Oral care is important to your overall health, so this is a worthy investment.

This is more so when the product is as effective as the Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush. You brush your teeth twice a day, every day, so it’ll pay itself off in no time.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

