Astrologist Jake Register on the Podcast You Should Listen to Based on Your Sign

Podcasts have exploded in popularity in recent years, with Statista predicting the number of podcast listeners will surpass 160 million by 2023. And these days, there are thousands of shows across every category—spanning beauty, wellness, true crime, and even horoscopes. For many of us, our astrological sign guides the way we navigate relationships, our careers, and our day-to-day lives. Or, at the very least, offers some comfort every once in a while when we catch a horoscope or astrology-related meme.

So, to help us gain some insight into what’s in store for each astrological sign in 2021, we tapped astrologist Jake Register to share a curated list of Spotify podcast episodes each zodiac sign should listen to this year. With over ten years of experience in the astrology space, it goes without saying that Register’s picks were spot on. Keep scrolling to discover your podcast match.

Aries

In the past year, Aries have probably felt powerless and unable to truly express yourself or your inner energy. This podcast can help you find your inner energy and get back on your feet from any of the setbacks you may have encountered in the past year.

Taurus

Taureans have relied on physical presence and tangible results for your efforts over the past year. Your goals have been more centered around a certain type of success. This podcast will help you achieve your goals in the new year effectively, shift your mindset, and get down to what achieving your goals means to you.

Gemini

Geminis constantly need to do something to stimulate their minds, and you've likely felt burnt out or bored in the past year. This podcast offers the understanding that you can allow yourself to do nothing. Discover inspiration in your life but don't feel forced to find it, and it'll help quiet your mind.

Cancer

Cancers have experienced many up-and-down feelings and may be trying find solace in comfort. But protecting yourself from the outside world can create distance from your dreams (and how best to pursue them). This podcast helps you start something new, allowing you to manifest what you really want out of life.

Leo

Leos haven’t felt seen or heard this year. You may feel ignored or invisible sometimes, and like you have to "come back" bigger and better than ever. This podcast helps shift the mindset you've developed and allows you to focus on what you want to feel by the end of 2021.

Virgo

Virgos in the past year have probably felt unproductive, scattered, and full of self-doubt. You let things get inside your head too often. This podcast can really help you let go and believe in yourself a little more this year.

Libra

Libras have likely felt limited and lonely in the past year, as you haven't been able to connect and spend time with people you care about. This podcast will help you feel more independent, look inside yourself, and do the soul-searching it takes to become the person you want to be.

Scorpio

Scorpios have had a hard time establishing boundaries, and have likely feel a lack of control due to the uncertainty of the past year. This podcast focuses on helping you establish boundaries, no longer fear success, let go of control, and be learn to adapt.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarians, the past year may have felt very negative, even though you tend to stay positive and see the better side of things. This podcast helps you shift any negative thoughts into more positive ones to help you live a more free and fulfilling life.

Capricorn

Capricorns have likely lost their structure and ability to accomplish their ideal goals this year. And, now, you feel the need to refocus your goals to more attainable things. You need a new approach to working toward your goals, and this is the podcast for that.

Aquarius

Aquarians are always thinking about the future, and this past year has likely been hard to visualize and plan for what’s next. This podcast aims to guide you to the person you want to be, as well as encourages you to improve your life now.

Pisces

Pisceans have likely felt extremely overwhelmed; like they’ve lost control of their feelings in this past year. This podcast helps you take hold of those feelings more, as well as see negativity with more love, change your internal dialogue, and become more intuitive.

Want to know more about what's in store for your astrological sign in 2021? You can receive your daily horoscope by listening to Spotify’s Horoscope Today.