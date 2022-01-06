17 Split-Hem Pants That Will Bring Your Bottom Half Into 2022

When it comes to pant details that get the most attention, it’s usually all about the rise and the length. But a more granular detail like the hemline is another element that can give your tried-and-true trousers an extra dose of style. Take, for example, the split hem. This trend is characterized by a slit placed at the bottom of your pant leg (oft in front). While it may seem inconsequential, as you’ll soon learn, this seemingly simple design decision can make your entire outfit look, well, cooler.

To illustrate our point, we rounded up 17 pairs of split-hem pants ranging from modern minimalist iterations crafted in sleek shades of black all the way to glittering trousers well-suited for the dance floor. Ahead, discover the split-hem pant that’s right for you and your wardrobe.

Party Pants

Straight Leg Sequined Pants with Front Slit
Siedres Straight Leg Sequined Pants with Front Slit $435
Everyone is better off with a pair of party pants hanging in their closet—make it this sparkly pair featuring a front slit at the hem.

Bold Graphics

pants
Lisa Says Gah Ellis Low Rise Jean $159
Go for a bold graphic look with this pair of split-hem pants designed in a blue-and-white pattern.

Moto Hardware

pants
La Ligne Moto Pant $295
Add an edgy element to your look with moto pants featuring a zipper at the hem.

Sweatpants 2.0

pants
Good American Essentials Split Flare Sweats $95
These sweatpants take cozy dressing to stylish heights with the camel color and front slit.

Clean and Classic

pants
Mango Split Hem Leggings $40
For the lover of sleek black outfits, this minimalist pair of split-hem leggings should do just fine.

Pop of Color

pants
H&M Wide-Cut Slit-Hem Jersey Pants $18
From the olive green color to the unexpected split hem, these pants are the perfect alternative to your everyday jeans.

High Rise

pants
Cos Slim-Fit Pants $89
It doesn't get much more chic than this pair of high-waist, split-hem trousers in a versatile shade of black.

Big Time Volume

pants
The Frankie Shop The Garment Assisi Wide Pants $245
The only thing that can make a waistcoat and matching pair of trousers better is a split hem, as stylishly illustrated above.

Stylish Knit

pants
YanYan Fafa Bell Bottom $295
Knit pants have a bit of weight to them, which makes a split-hem drape over your footwear in an especially nice way—ipso facto, these pants are a perfect choice.

Modern Details

pants
Paloma Wool Zelda $190
From the wavy waistband to the front slits at the hem, these pants have a lot going for them.

Cute Crop

black pants
Theory Split-Hem Scuba Leggings $275
Show off your split hem with a cropped pant silhouette.

Reworked Denim

pants
EB Denim Split Hem OG Jeans $305
Fun fact: Split hems translate rather stylishly to a pair of blue jeans.

Severe Slit

pants
A.W.A.K.E. Mode Checked Woven Flared Pants $385
These pants prove your front slit need not be subtle—instead, go for a severe split silhouette for a high-impact outfit.

Faux-Leather Faves

pants
Miaou Elemental Low-Rise Slim-Fit Faux-Leather Trousers $455
The perfect pair of faux leather pants exist, and you're lookin' at them.

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

pants
Off-White Split Flared Pants $960
Brighten up your cold weather wardrobe with this pair of splashy yellow trousers.

Elevated Leggings

pants
Rebecca Taylor Knit Leggings $295
Sleek knit leggings are an easy way to feel polished while also impeccably cozy.

For Work(outs) and Play

pants
Nylora Damien Ribbed Pants $175
Behold: your new athleisure staple.

