17 Split-Hem Pants That Will Bring Your Bottom Half Into 2022

When it comes to pant details that get the most attention, it’s usually all about the rise and the length. But a more granular detail like the hemline is another element that can give your tried-and-true trousers an extra dose of style. Take, for example, the split hem. This trend is characterized by a slit placed at the bottom of your pant leg (oft in front). While it may seem inconsequential, as you’ll soon learn, this seemingly simple design decision can make your entire outfit look, well, cooler.
To illustrate our point, we rounded up 17 pairs of split-hem pants ranging from modern minimalist iterations crafted in sleek shades of black all the way to glittering trousers well-suited for the dance floor. Ahead, discover the split-hem pant that’s right for you and your wardrobe.
Party Pants
Everyone is better off with a pair of party pants hanging in their closet—make it this sparkly pair featuring a front slit at the hem.
Bold Graphics
Go for a bold graphic look with this pair of split-hem pants designed in a blue-and-white pattern.
Moto Hardware
Add an edgy element to your look with moto pants featuring a zipper at the hem.
Sweatpants 2.0
These sweatpants take cozy dressing to stylish heights with the camel color and front slit.
Clean and Classic
For the lover of sleek black outfits, this minimalist pair of split-hem leggings should do just fine.
Pop of Color
From the olive green color to the unexpected split hem, these pants are the perfect alternative to your everyday jeans.
High Rise
It doesn't get much more chic than this pair of high-waist, split-hem trousers in a versatile shade of black.
Big Time Volume
The only thing that can make a waistcoat and matching pair of trousers better is a split hem, as stylishly illustrated above.
Stylish Knit
Knit pants have a bit of weight to them, which makes a split-hem drape over your footwear in an especially nice way—ipso facto, these pants are a perfect choice.
Modern Details
From the wavy waistband to the front slits at the hem, these pants have a lot going for them.
Cute Crop
Show off your split hem with a cropped pant silhouette.
Reworked Denim
Fun fact: Split hems translate rather stylishly to a pair of blue jeans.
Severe Slit
These pants prove your front slit need not be subtle—instead, go for a severe split silhouette for a high-impact outfit.
Faux-Leather Faves
The perfect pair of faux leather pants exist, and you're lookin' at them.
Not-So-Mellow Yellow
Brighten up your cold weather wardrobe with this pair of splashy yellow trousers.
Elevated Leggings
Sleek knit leggings are an easy way to feel polished while also impeccably cozy.
For Work(outs) and Play
Behold: your new athleisure staple.