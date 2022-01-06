17 Split-Hem Pants That Will Bring Your Bottom Half Into 2022

When it comes to pant details that get the most attention, it’s usually all about the rise and the length. But a more granular detail like the hemline is another element that can give your tried-and-true trousers an extra dose of style. Take, for example, the split hem. This trend is characterized by a slit placed at the bottom of your pant leg (oft in front). While it may seem inconsequential, as you’ll soon learn, this seemingly simple design decision can make your entire outfit look, well, cooler.

To illustrate our point, we rounded up 17 pairs of split-hem pants ranging from modern minimalist iterations crafted in sleek shades of black all the way to glittering trousers well-suited for the dance floor. Ahead, discover the split-hem pant that’s right for you and your wardrobe.

Party Pants

Siedres Straight Leg Sequined Pants with Front Slit $435 Shop

Everyone is better off with a pair of party pants hanging in their closet—make it this sparkly pair featuring a front slit at the hem.

Bold Graphics

Lisa Says Gah Ellis Low Rise Jean $159 Shop

Go for a bold graphic look with this pair of split-hem pants designed in a blue-and-white pattern.

Moto Hardware

La Ligne Moto Pant $295 Shop

Add an edgy element to your look with moto pants featuring a zipper at the hem.

Sweatpants 2.0

Good American Essentials Split Flare Sweats $95 Shop

These sweatpants take cozy dressing to stylish heights with the camel color and front slit.

Clean and Classic

Mango Split Hem Leggings $40 Shop

For the lover of sleek black outfits, this minimalist pair of split-hem leggings should do just fine.

Pop of Color

H&M Wide-Cut Slit-Hem Jersey Pants $18 Shop

From the olive green color to the unexpected split hem, these pants are the perfect alternative to your everyday jeans.

High Rise

Cos Slim-Fit Pants $89 Shop

It doesn't get much more chic than this pair of high-waist, split-hem trousers in a versatile shade of black.

Big Time Volume

The Frankie Shop The Garment Assisi Wide Pants $245 Shop

The only thing that can make a waistcoat and matching pair of trousers better is a split hem, as stylishly illustrated above.

Stylish Knit

YanYan Fafa Bell Bottom $295 Shop

Knit pants have a bit of weight to them, which makes a split-hem drape over your footwear in an especially nice way—ipso facto, these pants are a perfect choice.

Modern Details

Paloma Wool Zelda $190 Shop

From the wavy waistband to the front slits at the hem, these pants have a lot going for them.

Cute Crop

Theory Split-Hem Scuba Leggings $275 Shop

Show off your split hem with a cropped pant silhouette.

Reworked Denim

EB Denim Split Hem OG Jeans $305 Shop

Fun fact: Split hems translate rather stylishly to a pair of blue jeans.

Severe Slit

A.W.A.K.E. Mode Checked Woven Flared Pants $385 Shop

These pants prove your front slit need not be subtle—instead, go for a severe split silhouette for a high-impact outfit.

Faux-Leather Faves

Miaou Elemental Low-Rise Slim-Fit Faux-Leather Trousers $455 Shop

The perfect pair of faux leather pants exist, and you're lookin' at them.

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Off-White Split Flared Pants $960 Shop

Brighten up your cold weather wardrobe with this pair of splashy yellow trousers.

Elevated Leggings

Rebecca Taylor Knit Leggings $295 Shop

Sleek knit leggings are an easy way to feel polished while also impeccably cozy.

For Work(outs) and Play

Nylora Damien Ribbed Pants $175 Shop

Behold: your new athleisure staple.

