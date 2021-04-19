5 Ways to Treat Facial Spider Veins

When you think of obvious signs of aging, the first things to come to mind are fine lines and wrinkles. Of course, plenty of other signs, like dark spots, loss of volume, a lackluster complexion, and spider veins, also exist. Today, we’re here to talk about the latter.

People often think that spider veins—blood vessels that you can see through the surface of the skin—only occur on the backs of kneecaps. In reality, they can appear on your face, too.

“Facial spider veins—also known as telangiectasias—are dilated blood vessels commonly seen on the sides of the nose, cheeks, and chin, measuring between 0.5-1mm,” explains board-certified, New York-licensed Physician Assistant, Gabrielle Garritano, who is the founder and CEO of JECT. “Telangiectasias can be disease-associated (auto-immune diseases); however, more commonly we see them in patients who suffer from rosacea, chronic topical hydrocortisone use, and chronic sun exposure.”

Fortunately, just because facial spider veins exist doesn’t mean that they have to last forever. Ahead, discover the five best ways to treat facial spider veins, according to Garritano and board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman.