13 Sparkly French Manicures to Try—From Glittery Snow to Crushed Velvet Tips

The French manicure is a classic for a reason: You can find it on the menu at pretty much every salon (though you can easily DIY it), it can be adapted to flatter any nail shape or length, and well, it's kind of the red lipstick of nail designs—find the right one for you and it'll go with every outfit.

But sometimes, even the classics can use a remix, whether it's through color, design, or finish. One of our favorite ways to put a spin on the classic French manicure is by adding a soupçon of sparkle. Holographic tips, nail gems, or (of course) glitter are all easy ways to take your classic French manicure to new heights.

Ahead, check out 13 of our favorite sparkly French manicures (along with some tips and tricks on how to get the looks).