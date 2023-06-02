I have wanted to get back into tennis for years. I played casually (and very unofficially) with my family growing up but haven’t picked up a racket in nearly 10 years. I convinced my best friend to take lessons with me this summer and we meet at a local Brooklyn park for about two hours every Sunday. In the last month, I have greatly improved my forehand and backhand (we won’t talk about my aim just yet) but I’ve also been serving up style in the form of my weekly tennis ‘fits.

After trying a few different tennis dresses and skirts, I have found a favorite. It has the fit and function I am looking for in both the tennis and style categories. I even convinced my tennis BFF to buy one too and if that isn’t a ringing endorsement, I don’t know what is. The dress in question is the Spanx Yes Pleats Dress. Here’s what makes it love-all.

Spanx

Shop now: Spanx.com, $128

Size and Fit

Spanx tops are true to size for me but I often go up a size in bottoms compared to other retailers, especially when there is any sort of shapewear or compression fit (aka most of their range). For this dress, I 100 percent needed to go up one size from what I typically wear in activewear. The dress is one piece, with attached shorts, and no zippers or buttons, so you need to be able to step into the dress and pull it all the way up onto your shoulders. With a little shimmy and jump to put on, the size I chose was just right.

The shorts have a compressive fit and really hold you in, however the dress overlay is flowy. I do wish the chest area had built-in pads or a more supportive fit. As is, I need to wear a sports bra for tennis and I wouldn’t be comfortable bra-less even with less aggressive movements. The length of the strap is a bit short (and I have small shoulders and a moderate-sized chest). It wasn’t uncomfortable and I had full range of motion, but if I’m being honest an adjustable strap would be much appreciated.

Overall this dress fits great and I have full function for tennis and leisure, but the sizing and non-adjustable details are worth noting.

Sizes: XS-3X | Colors: Black, olive | Material: Polyester, nylon, elastane

Shannon Bauer

Features

The MVP of this dress—and what separates it from other options on the market—is the easy off design. Meaning they finally solved the exercise dress get-naked-to-use-the-bathroom dilemma. My hesitation to hop on this trend was just that—there’s no elegant way to be boobs out in a Barnes & Noble bathroom. Spanx heard our cries and delivered: the back of the shorts is detached from the top and features an elastic waistband that can be pulled down when nature calls.

I had zero issues with that detached waistband falling, sliding, or needing adjustments during drills or chasing after a volley. And after an afternoon of chugging water, I was able to use the park restroom with ease—getting in and out quickly without getting naked in the no-lock-to-speak-of stall was a huge win.

The dress also features a slip pocket in the shorts. It is not large enough for a tennis ball but does easily fit a phone. This item is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and machine washable on cold (then air dry). It also is UPF 50+ to help avoid a sunburn—just be sure to coat exposed skin in one of the best sunscreens.

Shannon Bauer

Value

The Spanx dress is within the range of what I am comfortable paying for an exercise dress or tennis outfit. There are more budget options on the market, however the fabric quality and additional features make this one worth the higher price point. Spanx products wash and wear well over time, so I also know I will get years of use out of this item. If the design and features are what you've been looking for, then the value is worth the cost.

What You Can Expect to Pay

Exercise dresses range in price from around $35 for one from Amazon to $148 for the Lululemon Align Dress. Most picks fall in the $115-140 range, including the Alo Courtside Dress and another personal favorite of mine, Athleta’s Advantage Dress.

How to Style a Tennis Dress

One of the advantages of a tennis dress is how easy they are to style. Here are two ways I wear it.

On Court

When I am wearing for a tennis lesson, I pair with sneakers that feature cushioning and support. My current top pick is Hoka Bondi 8, which has a thick cloud-like cushioning and stability for lateral movements. I always wear a hat as well for sun protection and better visibility. This Amazon find is adjustable and has spaces to fit a ponytail—it’s also only $17.

Off Court

I also love a good exercise dress in the summer for running errands. It keeps me cool but the built-in shorts avoid a flashing disaster when I bend down at the grocery store. For a more casual take, I would throw on a simple sandal—I’m a big fan of these white Naot slides at the moment—black sunglasses, and a juicy, high-shine lip gloss.

Why Trust Byrdie

Shannon M. Bauer is a New York-based beauty, fashion, and wellness reporter and currently the Senior Commerce Editor for Byrdie and Shape. She has over seven years experience in the industry. Shannon is taking weekly tennis dresses where she tried a handful of tennis dresses and skirts before writing this review.