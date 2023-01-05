We’d be comfortable betting that when you hear the brand Spanx, shapewear comes to mind—and rightfully so considering the label was built on creating shapewear and continues to be a major player in the category. But over the last few years, Spanx has expanded their offerings tremendously, now providing their customers with booty-hugging leggings, flattering bodysuits, comfortable hoodies, and so much more. Needless to say that when we heard they’re offering an additional 30 percent off of their sale section from now until January 10, we started building our carts. And ahead, we’re helping you build yours by sharing our favorite items you can snag at unbeatable prices.
Best Shapewear Deals
Considering that shapewear is at the core of the brand, we’d be remiss not to share our favorites on sale. From smoothing shorts, like the Shaping Satin Mid-Thigh Short, to comfortable thongs and briefs, these picks will have your booty looking its best.
- Shaping Satin Mid-Thigh Short, $28 with code SALE (Originally $58)
- Skinny Britches Capri, $33 with code SALE (Originally $68)
- Undie-tectable Brief, $12 with code SALE (Originally $24)
- Undie-tectable Thong, $12 with code SALE (Originally $24)
- AirTime Mid-Thigh Short, $24 with code SALE (Originally $48)
Best Leggings Deals
Our editors and celebrities alike adore leggings from the brand, and considering how comfortable, versatile, and flattering they are, we know you will too. The Booty Boost 7/8 Leggings are great for workouts, while the Faux Patent Leather Leggings can be dressed up for a night out.
- Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $63 with code SALE (Originally $128)
- Faux Suede Leggings, $48 with code SALE (Originally $98)
- Velvet Leggings, $48 with code SALE (Originally $98)
- Booty Boost 7/8 Leggings, $48 with code SALE (Originally $98)
- Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings, $48 with code SALE (Originally $98)
- The Perfect Ankle Leggings, $48 with code SALE (Originally $98)
- Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings, $43 with code SALE (Originally $88)
Best Miscellaneous Deals
- The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket, $63 with code SALE (Originally $128)
- Leather-Like Jogger, $82 with code SALE (Originally $168)
- Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit, $43 with code SALE (Originally $88)
- Suit Yourself Scoop Neck Tank Bodysuit, $33 with code SALE (Originally $68)
- Satin Mesh V-Neck Cami, $38 with code SALE (Originally $78)
- Active 7" Bike Short, $30 with code SALE (Originally $62)
- Spanx Arm Tights Layering Piece, Opaque, $11 with code SALE (Originally $30)
- Bra-llelujah! Unlined Full Coverage, $33 with code SALE (Originally $68)