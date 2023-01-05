We’d be comfortable betting that when you hear the brand Spanx, shapewear comes to mind—and rightfully so considering the label was built on creating shapewear and continues to be a major player in the category. But over the last few years, Spanx has expanded their offerings tremendously, now providing their customers with booty-hugging leggings, flattering bodysuits, comfortable hoodies, and so much more. Needless to say that when we heard they’re offering an additional 30 percent off of their sale section from now until January 10, we started building our carts. And ahead, we’re helping you build yours by sharing our favorite items you can snag at unbeatable prices.

Best Shapewear Deals

Considering that shapewear is at the core of the brand, we’d be remiss not to share our favorites on sale. From smoothing shorts, like the Shaping Satin Mid-Thigh Short, to comfortable thongs and briefs, these picks will have your booty looking its best.

Best Leggings Deals

Our editors and celebrities alike adore leggings from the brand, and considering how comfortable, versatile, and flattering they are, we know you will too. The Booty Boost 7/8 Leggings are great for workouts, while the Faux Patent Leather Leggings can be dressed up for a night out.

Best Miscellaneous Deals