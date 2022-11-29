You and your credit card likely got a big workout this weekend. From the epic Black Friday fashion deals to the Cyber Monday sales on beauty staples, there’s a reason this weekend is called the Super Bowl of shopping. Before you crown your bank account the MVP and give your card a much-deserved rest, consider one more purchase.

The ‘only comes around a few times per year’ huge Spanx sale is being extended for one more day. That’s right, the 20% savings on everything, will continue through today, Tuesday, November 29.

Now, the Lizzo and Kris Jenner-loved faux leather leggings and Oprah-approved AirEssentials Half Zip are often the most well-known and first picked. But there’s a new item on the block that’s about to become your go-to. Enter: The Low Maintenance Silk Button Down. I got this shirt in September and it quickly became a staple in my work wardrobe. And I won’t lie, it’s a bit of a splurge, but it’s so worth it—even more so when you can snag it for 20% off.

Spanx Low Maintenance Silk Button Down (Normally $198, Now $158)

Spanx

At first glance, this looks like your average button down shirt, so you may be asking what makes this so special? The biggest differentiator is the fabric: it’s 100% silk, but unlike the high shine material you may be expecting, this has a matte finish that still feels luxurious and buttery soft. While ideal for office wear, the looser drape means it can be dressed up or down and is longer in the back for more booty coverage. It is also doubled-lined across the chest for additional opacity and to hide a peek-a-boo bra. I’m partial to the marmalade stripe option, but it also comes in white, gray, sage green, and a rusty red in sizes XS to 3X.

And my favorite part: The silk is machine-washable. My first thought when I see high-maintenance fabrics, like silk, is about dry cleaning. While it only costs a few dollars per item, the time and effort it takes to drop it off and pick it up is a huge deterrent for me. This is more money than I typically spend on a button down but if I wear it twice a month, the savings net out quickly. And because the risk of ruining your new favorite silk shirt is considerably lower, you can keep this item looking good for years to come. The math is working out in my favor on this one.

Other Spanx Deals We Love

The Perfect Pant, Hi-Rise Flare (Normally $168, Now $134)

The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket (Normally $128, Now $102)

Undie-tectable Thong (Normally $24, Now $19)

The Perfect Blazer (Normally $248, Now $198)

Flare Jeans, Midnight Shade (Normally $148, Now $118)

The Perfect Sheath Dress (Normally $198, Now $158)



Here’s your chance to take one final swing through the site before Spanx sales are gone for the season.