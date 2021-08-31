02 of 08

Be Patient

As difficult as it may be, being patient is essential when it comes to growing your brows. "It will take about 3-6 months to see change, whether that's having a more defined shape or creating fuller brows," says Mehroke. Like any hair growth or physical transformation, it takes time.



Your eyebrows are continually growing and changing, so it's best to embrace them at every stage possible. You can get them microbladed or henna tattooed, but threading allows you to change how your eyebrows look over time. Being patient will allow you to experiment with different looks instead of having the same style consistently.



As Noshin explains, taking time to understand your eyebrows will be worth it in the long run. "It's always best to grow out your eyebrows with the advice and guidance of an experienced eyebrow artist," she says. "When a client reaches out to me about regrowing their brows, I always start their 'brow rehab' journey by evaluating their hair type, growth cycles, and beauty routine."



Noshin says that you should also edit your cosmetic collection if you're on the journey to refined brows. "If you want to grow in your brows, it's best to ditch harsh brow products like pomades or wax-based pencils, which can be abrasive on new, fragile growth when you're applying and removing it," she explains. "You can still come in for threading appointments while growing in your brows. We just shape around the areas you're trying to grow in and leave some room for the growth to come in."