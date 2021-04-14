12 Ways to Soothe Sore Feet

When your feet are sore, you can feel miserable: tired, cranky, and uncomfortable. Many lifestyle habits can cause feet to ache, including being on your feet all day, exercise, and choice in footwear. Bruce Pinker, DPM, a foot and ankle specialist, explains: "Soreness commonly occurs in the ball of the foot and in the heel region." He adds that two conditions, metatarsalgia/bursitis and plantar fasciitis, both of which involve inflammation of tissue and nerves, are quite common. "These conditions can arise from increased stress placed upon the feet, especially if wearing high-heeled shoes or flip-flops or flats," says Pinker. Although there are many things you can do at home to alleviate sore feet, there comes a time when medical treatment is advised.

"If the soreness does not resolve after three days of stretching and soaking, one should seek the attention of a podiatrist," explains Pinker. "Feet are not supposed to hurt, and the pain can be a sign of a serious condition, such as a fractured or broken bone, a ligament sprain, a tendon strain, or even a bone tumor." Additionally, any tingling or numbness, pain that keeps you up at night, or pain that causes you to limp requires a medical diagnosis.

If however, foot discomfort is low-grade yet chronic, there are several things you can do to feel better fast. Ahead, podiatrists and orthopedic specialists offer home remedies for sore feet.