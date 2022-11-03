Sophie Turner Co-Signs the Birkin Bang Trend

Sophie Turner may have played a no-makeup makeup type of girl as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, but, make no mistake—Turner has a knack for taking risks on the red carpet. Most recently, Turner attended Glamour's Women of the Year Awards on November 1, where the star dipped into a goth-Birkin glam complete with brand new bangs and leather boots.

Getty

Velvet is the unofficial fabric of the season, and the GoT star fell right into a holiday-appropriate outfit with a chocolate crushed velvet dress, featuring a mini-length hem, long sleeves, and thumb holes for some extra edge. A dress like this needs minimal accessories to stand out, but, as Turner does, she went for it with tall red leather boots, drop earrings, and a gothy red-and-black Louis Vuitton Petite Malle clutch. The entire outfit is reminiscent of a quintessential Jane Birkin outfit, as the icon was often spotted wearing a short dress with high boots in the ‘60s and ‘70s. And much like Birkin’s neutral-leaning, effortless style, Turner brings earthiness to a typical goth outfit by opting for a brown velvet dress as opposed to a black one.

Now, all of these attributes are stunning on their own, the real shock factor is a new hairstyle that makes her almost unrecognizable. Turner ditched her lighter copper hair for a cool-weather auburn, and added Birkin bangs that fall below her eyebrows, effectively framing her face. Turner opted for the modern version of the Birkin bang that is currently trending—traditional Birkin bangs are fuller, whereas the modern take offers a wispier finish.

Getty

If you’re *that* cousin who always shows up to holiday events in darker ensembles (same), you can gain some inspo from Turner’s entire look. When recreating a celeb's style, hair is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to reinvent your entire persona, and, luckily, Birkin bangs are super simple to achieve.

First, you’ll want to find a hairstylist who is well-versed in cutting bangs. As Justine Marjan, TRESemmé Global Stylist, previously told Byrdie, “Always go a little longer than you think at first, as they will bounce upwards. It’s best to use your facial features as a guide, like the edge or arch of the eyebrows, depending on your face shape.” As for styling at home, add a texture mist to your bangs and blow dry your hair with the nozzle pointing downwards. Marjan states, “If you have a cowlick in the front, place the brush on top of the bangs and brush all the hair to one side as you dry and then to the other.”

Et voilà, Turner-Goth-Birkin bangs. It’s a mouthful, but it’s simple, right?