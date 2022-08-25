I Tried Sona Beauty's Golden Touch Foundation—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

When Nehal Shah, Maitri Mangal, and Ayesha Patel set out to create a makeup brand, they found that 98% of people interviewed during research needed a foundation that matched their skin and undertones. For nine months, the trio surveyed consumers and finetuned their plan to launch Sona Beauty, a luxury makeup brand with diversity and inclusion at the core. The word sona, which means "gold" or "beautiful" in Punjabi, fits the brand's ethos, which aims to encourage consumers to own their beauty.

Sona Beauty’s latest launch, the Golden Touch Foundation ($54), piqued my interest for promising medium-to-full coverage that isn’t cakey. The liquid waterproof formula boasts 24-hour wear that dries down to a demi-matte finish, and I tried it to see how it stacks up in my beauty routine. Read my honest review ahead.

About the brand: Sona Beauty was created by three South Asian women who found a lack of luxury and high-quality products for people of color.



About My Skin: Dehydrated

I am always in a hurry for work and like to apply minimal makeup on my face. Typically, I use concealer instead of foundation to spot-conceal my blemishes and under-eye circles. When I wear foundation, I opt for dewy formulas with nourishing ingredients that work well with my dry skin. I usually veer away from matte foundations because some formulas create dry patches on my skin. Still, I wanted to try this one because of its transfer-resistant properties and its promise of natural silky coverage.

How to Apply: Prep is important

Prepping your skin is important if you have dry skin like mine. You can apply your favorite moisturizer, an oil-based serum, or hydrating primer for a nice base. Utilizing a damp beauty blender or makeup sponge gave me the best results. I started by applying a minimal amount of product and building up more coverage as needed.

The Results: Natural silk finish

I used the shade Genuine, an ivory shade with neutral undertones, which was a perfect match. I was in awe at how accurate the shade was to my complexion. Wearing a satin-matte foundation was new territory for me, but I loved that this was lightweight and had a silky finish. The foundation had a skin-like texture off the bat, but as hours passed, I noticed the formula clung to my drier areas. Although I thoroughly moisturized and hydrated my skin prior, I believe the dryness was due to the foundation’s waterproof formula, which may have absorbed moisture from the skin. Still, I think reapplying a hydrating face mist throughout the day can help if you have dryer skin.



Maliya Naz

The Value: Pricey but worth it depending on your needs

This foundation is pricier than most, but it’s well worth it if it checks all of your boxes. If you’re actively seeking a budge-proof formula that’s transfer-resistant and free of chemicals, it’s worth spending the pretty penny. However, if you prefer a dewy finish without waterproof properties, you may find more affordable options that are better suited for your skin and budget.

