We Tried the Honey-Infused Face Oil That Sold Out Within Days of Launching

Since launching, honey-infused haircare line Gisou has gathered tons of fans and has expanded to countless honey-enriched products, including their beloved Hair Oil ($87) and nourishing Leave-In Conditioner ($34). Now, the brand has its sights set on skincare with its first facial product, the Honey Infused Face Oil ($60).

Founded by Negin Mirsalehi, entrepreneur and beekeeper, Gisou harnasses the numerous skincare benefits of honey into a bottle. And, the brand's new facial oil, infused with honey and several cold-pressed skin-friendly oils, sold out within a few days of its launch on October 13. Lucky for us, the brand's latest cult-favorite product is back in stock.

The oil blend promises to nourish, balance, soothe, and even tone and texture. For more on the oil, the ingredients, and our honest review, read on.



Gisou Honey Infused Face Oil Best for: Skin Price: $60 Product Claims: An antioxidant-rich concentrate formulated to nourish skin with Mirsalehi Honey, natural actives, and freshly cold-pressed botanical oils. Main Ingredients: Mirsalehi Honey, Safflower Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil, Vitamin E Fun Fact: Gisou uses rich botanical sources of the Mirsalehi Bee Garden, where the founder Negin, and her father, continue the 6-generation family tradition of beekeeping. Other Gisou Products You’ll Love: Hair Oil, Leave-In Conditioner

The Formula

"The Honey Infused Face Oil was inspired by the rich botanical sources of our Mirsalehi Bee Garden, sustainably sourced and loved by our bees, to enhance your natural beauty," the founder explains. "Each of these botanical sources has unique natural beauty benefits for the overall complexion."



These unique beauty benefits inspired her to combine nourishing natural ingredients with Mirsalehi Honey, an anti-oxidant that helps prevent moisture loss. You'll also find anti-inflammatory and acne-fighting safflower oil and evening primrose oil in the oil, which helps balance the skin.

Next, rosehip seed oil helps brighten and rejuvenate, while vitamin E protects and repairs the skin's barrier. Of course, honey is the star ingredient, and while Gisou has been harnessing the power of honey in hair care for years, it's just as beneficial for your skin.

Honey, a natural humectant, is known for its healing and moisturizing properties. It's anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory, so you can use it to calm your skin and lock in moisture. While all skin types can benefit from honey, it's especially effective on dry, sensitive skin.

Gisou's formula combines all these benefits, delivering a formula that smoothes, strengthens, and brightens skin for an overall healthier complexion. You can also use the fast-absorbing oil nightly as the last step in your routine or mix a few drops in with your daytime moisturizer for daily use.



Gisou Honey Infused Face Oil $60 Shop

The Review

Oils are probably my favorite part of my nighttime skincare routine—and possibly the most essential. Since I have combination skin, I like to lock in moisture, especially as the season changes and the temperature gets colder. I don't mind a heavier oil at night, but I like how quickly this absorbs into my skin no matter how much I put on.

Since it absorbs quickly, it's also good for mixing into my moisturizer in the daytime. Likewise, I found it to be quite soothing. My skin can be prone to irritation when I over-exfoliate or have a breakout, so it's nice to have an oil that helps with any inflammation. Overall my skin felt softer and less irritated. I'm excited to keep this on hand for nightly and daily use.

You can shop the oil exclusively at Gisou.com.

