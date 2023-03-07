Sol De Janeiro's New Perfume Mist Is Like a Trip to the Beach in a Bottle

The beach is basically one huge sensory box, wherein you can listen to the crashing waves or feel your toes sift through powdery sand. One of the most underrated senses that go haywire at the beach is smell—until now. On March 7, Sol de Janeiro expanded its fragrance category with its new Rio Radiance Perfume Mist ($38), which was made to smell like a sun-filled day at the beach.

The brand already has a front-and-center position on Gen Z's fragrance line-up, with countless TikTokers praising the brand's Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist ($38) that makes them smell "like an actual snack," pointing to its dessert-like notes of vanilla and salted caramel. The Cheirosa 62 fragrance was inspired by 1962 when Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim created the song "Girl from Ipanema."

Isabella Sarlija

The Inspiration

Similarly, the Rio Radiance Perfume Mist includes Cheirosa 87 and was inspired by the year 1987. "The Cheirosa 87 fragrance in our Rio Radiance Perfume Mist recognizes the year 1987 when 15,000 tins of cannabis were tossed into the ocean and washed up on the beaches for locals to discover," says the brand. "Known as 'The Summer of the Cans,' this event influenced music, art, and culture, including a documentary of the same name." Rio de Janeiro created the Rio Radiance Perfume Mist to evoke the warm scent memories of a relaxing day at a beach.



The Formula

The Rio Radiance Perfume Mist includes several notes similar to Cheirosa 62, like pistachio, almond, and salted caramel. To amp up the beachy vibes, this perfume mist contains notes of tuberose, which adds a deep nectar scent, creamy vanilla, which adds richness and depth to the mist, and leit de coco, or Brazilian coconut milk, to add a warm, tropical fragrance to the scent. Mid-notes of heliotrope and jasmine petals add a floral softness to the perfume mist, and a dry note of sandalwood grounds the scent for a beachy feel.

The Review

In the battle of beach people versus pool people, I am absolutely on the front lines defending the beach with all my might. One of my favorite parts of going to the beach is smelling the unique blend of sunscreen, coconut-y body oils, and seaspray, and the Rio Radiance Mist seems to have encapsulated this particular scent with ease. Despite the fact that New York City feels like a freezing tundra right now, with just one spritz, I was transported to a beachside getaway (sans a mojito, sadly, but that's OK).

Like the rest of Sol de Janeiro's perfume mists, the Rio Radiance Perfume Mist features a spray nozzle that lets out a fine mist, meaning that I was able to coat my pulse points and hair with just a few sprays. I've noticed that the scent does linger all day and its woodsy base notes peak around mid-day, offering me a grounding scent as I push through the tail end of my workday. I know that the fragrances I wear should be for *moi*, but I can't help to feel good knowing that I've received what feels like dozens of compliments when I wore this out to an event. All in all, for $38, this perfume mist is an absolute steal.