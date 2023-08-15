The Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream is a summer body care must. It checks every box to achieve soft, glowy skin—from lightweight hydration to a shimmery finish—all with a delicious scent.

We put the Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I've been a big fan of shimmer body oils and sprays for the past two summers, but I don't get to use them as often as I'd like since they tend to feel slightly sticky. I've always thought it would be amazing if I could find that same summer glow in a different formula that better fits into my daily routine—and a dream is a wish your heart makes, because Sol de Janeiro recently launched the limited edition Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream. The product has a summery scent and a shimmery finish to add instant radiance to the skin, plus its lightweight, hydrating formula is ideal for those who prefer body lotions or creams. That sounded like exactly what I was looking for, so I was excited to put it to the test and see if it worked for my sensitive skin. Keep reading to learn whether this glow-boosting body cream checks all my boxes.

Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream Best for: Most skin types, but those with sensitive skin should use with caution. Uses: A fast-absorbing body cream that provides lightweight hydration with a radiant finish. Hero ingredients: Squalane, carrot seed oil, vitamin E, ethically sourced mica Potential allergens: Parfum (fragrance) and benzyl salicylate Price: $48 About the brand: Sol de Janeiro is a cosmetics company best known for its fan-favorite Bum Bum Body Cream, but a range of fragrance mists and hair and body care products are also available. With a major focus on intoxicating scent, luxurious texture, and a glow boost, the brand's products instantly transport you to a never-ending summer.

About My Skin: Sensitive and dry

One of my must-have body care products is moisturizer, but I can't use just any lotion, as the wrong formula can irritate my sensitive skin. Some of my go-to options are the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and the Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer. I tend to avoid products with strong fragrances, but a few mix well with my skin—it's truly a gamble. I've tried the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and my skin loved it, so I had high hopes for Rio Radiance. The instructions on the cream state to massage the product in a circular motion all over your body to aid with absorption and circulation. I applied it in the morning after my shower routine and followed these directions.

The Feel: Creamy, non-sticky, and surprisingly lightweight

Karla Ayala

When I opened the Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Body Cream, I immediately noticed how thick and creamy it looked. Once I applied the product to my hand, it felt surprisingly lightweight, and it had a pink pearlescent color that blends easily. If you look closely at the product, you can see the shimmer, but it's super subtle: You may see a few flecks here and there, but it overall gives the skin a natural, luxurious look.

The Ingredients: Hydration-focused

Given the Rio Radiance Body Cream's primary purpose is to keep skin moisturized, Sol de Janeiro has packed the formula with several hydration-boosting ingredients to balance nourishment, glow, and a lightweight feel. A few standouts are as follows:

Squalane: A moisturizer that smooths your skin without being heavy or greasy, squalane is a hydrating ingredient with a long shelf life.

A moisturizer that smooths your skin without being heavy or greasy, squalane is a hydrating ingredient with a long shelf life. Carrot seed oil: A recognized moisturizer, carrot seed oil is rich in antioxidants and can help protect skin and hair from damage.

A recognized moisturizer, carrot seed oil is rich in antioxidants and can help protect skin and hair from damage. Vitamin E: Another antioxidant that aids in protecting the skin cells from free radicals, vitamin E also contains photo-protection properties, which can protect the skin from UVB rays.

The Results: Smooth, hydrated skin with a radiant glow

Karla Ayala

What surprised me the most about the Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Body Cream was the scent's incredible staying power. I applied the cream in the morning, and the fragrance lasted all day. This isn't your typical thick cream for intense moisture, but it's still hydrating and makes my skin feel so soft, which is perfect for the summer. It's very creamy and leaves my skin smelling delicious (like I've been basking in the sun all day), complete with a luminous glow.

The Value: Pricey but worth trying

At $48 for an 8.1-oz. jar, the Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Body Cream is on the pricier end of body care products, but I was so impressed with the quality. A little goes a long way, so this product can last you quite a while, plus it has a long-lasting summer scent. Also, my sensitive skin loved this body cream, which offers lightweight hydration and a subtle, luminous glow with no stickiness—precisely what I wanted. It's perfect for spring and summer, although you'll probably want something richer for the drying cooler months. A mini size is also available for $22 if you're curious to see whether the formula works for you but aren't ready to commit.

Similar Products: You've got options

GlamGlow GlowStarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer: A everyday moisturizer and highlighter cream that can be used on the face and the body, this moisturizer from GlamGlow ($39) is less expensive than the Rio Radiance Body Cream but comes in a much smaller jar. It's ideal for if you're mainly looking for a luminous glow on your face, neck, and décolletage, rather than all over.

Florence by Mills Mirror Magic Illuminating Body Moisturizer: A light body lotion with a hint of sheen and shimmer, this body lotion ($18) has a coconut vanilla scent. It's a great low-cost option for lightweight moisture, but if you have exceptionally dry skin, Sol de Janeiro is a better choice.