Sol de Janeiro's New Firming Body Oil Smells Just as Good as You Hoped

With the holidays officially behind us (if only just barely) and the new year around the corner, it’s a time when people kick detoxing into full gear. One of my favorite ways to do so is with a thorough lymphatic drainage massage, which uses swift hand movements over the skin to move toxin-carrying lymph to its drainage sites. Honestly, a professional lymphatic drainage massage will make you feel like an entirely new person. But if you don’t see yourself wandering into the hands of a masseuse anytime soon, may we recommend trying out Sol de Janeiro’s new Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil?

Sol de Janiero already has a cult following, thanks to its Bum Bum Cream ($48), a firming cream with major glow-enhancing and ultra-moisturizing capabilities. Since the cream's success, Sol de Janeiro has also launched the Bum Bum Scrub ($42) to whisk away dead skin cells from the surface and further firm the skin, and even bottled the beloved Bum Bum scent with the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ‘62 Perfume Mist ($35). So it seems only natural that the brand would expand the Bum Bum family even further with the new Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil ($54), which, when used in tandem with the rest of the line as well as lymphatic drainage techniques, can smooth and tighten the skin.

The Formula

Much like Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream, the Body Firmeza Oil features the Cheiroza ’62 scent, heavy with notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla for an elevated and cozy take on classic vanilla. The body oil is enriched with a ton of Brazilian ingredients like Brazilian Guaraná, Muirapuma, and Jaboticaba, which are all blended into the Guaraná Caffeine+ Complex to restore elasticity in the skin. Additionally, the oil contains Brazilian olive oil that moisturizes the skin with omega 3, while microalgae extract boosts microcirculation and decreases puffiness when combined with massage.

How To Use

Of course, if you’re not keen on lymphatic drainage massages, you can apply the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil onto your skin the same way you would any other body oil to reap its moisturizing benefits. If you do, however, want to de-puff, the brand recommends “applying morning and night all over your body, using circular motions to promote circulation and de-puffing.” You can use this technique starting from your ankles up to your hips, and your wrists up to your underarms for a true lymphatic drainage session.

Once you hit your torso, Sol de Janeiro recommends using a belly massage technique. “Starting at your belly button, press firmly and sweep fingers upwards and outwards towards your rib cage,” says the brand. “Complete this movement for 3-5 minutes. Starting at your belly button again, press firmly and sweep fingers downwards and outwards towards your bikini line.”

My Review

Ever since I first tried the Bum Bum Cream in 2015, I was hooked on the fact that it 1) smells amazing, and 2) hydrates my skin during any season, even during the winter when I’m at my driest. Being such a fan of the Bum Bum line, I had high expectations for the Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil—luckily, it lived up to them. Firstly, and most obviously, this body oil smells incredible. There are virtually no differences in its scent when put up against the Bum Bum Cream and Perfume Mist. So if you’re a fan of the smell like I am, you'll want to get your hands on this oil.

A big indicator of whether a body oil will make it into my daily line-up is how quickly after application I'm able to put on my clothes (if a body oil takes more than five minutes to dry down, it’s a no-go for me). Firmenza's lightweight texture soaks almost immediately into my skin, leaving me without an ounce of residue, just a radiant complexion on my typically-dry arms and legs.

One thing I will note is that I’m a lazy-routine lover and applying a body oil both day and night seems out of reach for me. Yet, even with just using the Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil once a day after my shower, I’ve noticed an uptick in my skin’s firmness when I use it in combination with a lymphatic drainage technique.

Honestly, whether you use this oil alongside a massage or not, you’ll love its moisturizing benefits and the fact that it makes you smell like you’re fresh off the plane from a holiday in Rio de Janeiro.

You can shop the Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil for $54 at soldejaneiro.com and sephora.com.