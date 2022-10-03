I'm Giving Everyone This $60 Hand Cream for Their Birthday

For years, my go-to brag was that I was an excellent gift giver. No matter the recipient, budget, or time constraint, I could pull off a fabulous—and often handmade—surprise that was exactly what that person didn't even know they wanted. However, somewhere along the line–probably when I got a job and adult responsibilities—I lost my instinct for gift-giving alongside my ability to have more than one drink on a weeknight.

Instead of highly personalized surprises, I've come to rely on a few go-to's that I know will please everyone. The latest in my stash? Cool-girl body brand Soft Service's newest launch, Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment ($58).



The Product

This rich hand cream transforms your hands while you sleep. The team at Soft Services began developing it in early 2020, inspired by the increase in hand washing and sanitizing. However, instead of creating yet another moisturizer that needed to be applied multiple times a day, the brand instead focused on repairing hands once a day with a formula that contains retinol and colloidal oatmeal. It's meant to be applied as the very last step before bed, and the cream creates a "glove" finish that gently wraps hands in a waxy layer.

Soft Services

While the cream itself is glorious (more on that in a second), it's the packaging that makes this such an excellent gift for literally anyone on your list. The refillable container goes beyond a beauty product, and is a truly special object closer to a work of art—in fact, it was a custom design inspired by hand-carved jade ritual objects.

The case is not only beautiful but functional, too. The airless pump keeps the hand cream totally stable—which is essential given the retinol in the formula—and the shape itself is made to make the product part of your daily routine. "Best used as the very last step before going to sleep, the user can take off jewelry, place on the dipped surface of the magnetized lid, easily remove it to pump out an application of cream, and 'close' the lid again with no need to handle cumbersome packaging with freshly-moisturized hands," says the brand.

The vessel and first pod—which lasts for six weeks of nightly use—retail for $58, with refills available for $36.

The Formula

The fragrance-free cream is not only made to deeply moisturize dry hands, but totally rejuvenate them for a "just manicured feeling each morning." The formula has .05% retinol to help refine skin tone and texture, while the lactic acid gently exfoliates dry cuticles. Colloidal oatmeal, allantoin, and panthenol soothe and plump dry, lifeless hands. A study by the brand showed that 83% of participants found a noticeable difference in their hands overnight.

Soft Services

My Review

I'm an avid hand cream user—my use has only gotten more frequent since starting Accutane—so the idea of a hand cream that could replace my several-times-a-day re-application was intriguing. The moment I saw Theraplush, I knew that 1.) I wanted it on my nightstand right that very second, and 2.) pretty much everyone else I know would feel the same. When the product arrived at my apartment, I was thrilled to find that the packaging feels as incredible as it looks—it's weighty and feels significant, and the "clunk" of the magnetic lid sliding into place is so satisfying. It looks perfectly at home on my nightstand—clutter and all—and has caused a minor rift between me and my boyfriend over who gets to keep it on their side of the bed.

Soft Services Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment Case and Pod Set $58.00 Shop

As for the product itself, Theraplush's texture is unlike anything I've ever tried before. It's thick—though not as rich as, say, La Mer—and has almost a waxy drag that really needs to be worked into the skin. It definitely leaves a residue—which I'm fine with since it's the last step before bed—but isn't greasy, it's more like a waxy, almost powdery feeling. The brand describes it as "gloving," and it's the perfect word. By morning it's totally soaked in, with no coating left behind. Instead, my hands are noticeably softer and less dry, and while I don't struggle with spots on my hands, they do look just all-around better.

My main concern with my hands are my constantly peeling (and bleeding) cuticles—I have a horrible biting habit I've never been able to kick—and it didn't totally fix that, but paired with cuticle oil, it's made a noticeable difference. However, the brand has shared some seriously impressive before and after cuticle shots, so maybe I just haven't been using it enough.

Results aside, using this hand cream has become a ritual I look forward to every night. It's one of those little luxuries that help get me through a day—surrounding myself with beautiful things just makes me feel good. Every time I open up the lid, I can feel the thought that went into the packaging, and the hand cream's texture has started to feel like a comforting hug. I can't think of one person who wouldn't appreciate it—from tricky boyfriends to coworkers—and I can't wait to share the love.