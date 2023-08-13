14 Soft and Subtle Autumn Makeup Ideas Perfect for Everyday Glam

By
Janiah McKelton
Janiah McKelton: Contributing Writer for Byrdie
Janiah McKelton
With a desire to merge her writing and beauty interests, Janiah McKelton launched her freelance beauty writing career in 2022. Byrdie is among the first beauty publications she's contributed to.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 08/13/23 07:00AM
woman wearing bronzy makeup

@sophiav_makeup / Instagram

When we think of fall makeup, our minds immediately jump to smoky eyes and vampy lips. But soft and subtle glam has a rightful place in autumn as well. "Soft glam"—which has over 693 million views on TikTok—essentially refers to a lighter, more blended approach to makeup. And during the fall, this look often calls for earth-tone eyeshadows, nude lipsticks, and softly blushed cheeks. Ahead, we've rounded up 14 examples of soft autumn makeup that will give you enough inspiration to last all season long.

01 of 14

Smudged Liner

woman with smudged eyeliner and shimmery eyes

@sophiav_makeup / Instagram

Since soft glam is all about a blurred, blended look, smudged eyeliner is perfect. The diffused liner pairs perfectly with the muted burnt orange eyeshadow and lightly glossed lips.

02 of 14

Golden Glow

woman with gold, bronzy makeup

@sophiav_makeup / Instagram

This ethereal look features glowy gold and brown tones. With this look, the key to achieving an all-over glow is to apply a light layer of bronzer to key areas (think: your cheekbones, temples, and hairline).

03 of 14

Show-Stopping Softness

singer tinashe wearing soft glam makeup

@udstevek / Instagram

Makeup artist Steve Kassajikian achieved this look on singer Tinashe using all Urban Decay products. The bronzy complexion, rosy cheeks, and light brown lips are the perfect fall combo.

04 of 14

Washes of Color

model wearing a subtle smoky eye

@davidrazzano / instagram

A warm smoky eye is a more approachable take on the dark, intense look. Recreate this exact eye makeup moment using the Melt Cosmetics Rust Palette ($58). Finish things off with a light pink lipgloss.

05 of 14

Rosy and Red

woman wearing red lipstick

@cherishbrookehill / Instagram

You can still incorporate a statement lip into a soft makeup routine. Just keep the rest of the look simple and effortless—that means lightly-filled brows, softly blushed cheeks, and a light application of foundation.

06 of 14

Sun-Kissed Glow

woman with peachy blush and pink lips

@vivis_makeup / instagram

This "no-makeup makeup" look embodies soft glam to a tee. The natural, peachy blush and light pink lip complement each other perfectly.

07 of 14

Subtle Wing and Contour

woman with winged liner and brown lip and braids

@cherishbrookehill / Instagram

With soft autumn makeup, opt for a subtle wing and subtle contouring. Another tip? Create a uniform finish by matching your lip color to your blush.

08 of 14

Monochromatic Moment

black woman wearing light pink eyeshadow and gloss

@cherishbrookehill / Instagram

Think of this look as a more subdued take on Barbiecore makeup. Pale pink eyeshadow and gloss are perfect choices for the cooler months.

09 of 14

Burgundy Essence

black woman wearing burgundy lip

@cherishbrookehill / Instagram

A burgundy lip skews more on the full-glam side, but the slight washes of eyeshadow and blush keep this look grounded in a soft glam moment.

10 of 14

Black and White Wings

Nicole Ari Parker

@makeupvincent / Instagram

Who said soft glam had to be boring? While this look boasts a natural and fresh complexion, MUA Vincent Oquendo added a playful touch with the black and white winged eyeliner.

11 of 14

Latte Glam

Woman wearing a latte makeup look

@danessa_myricks / Instagram

Latte makeup's brown and neutral tones make it the perfect playground for a soft fall look. Opt for a milk chocolate eyeshadow on your eyes and nude lipstick. You can further lean into the moment by going for a laminated brow look.

12 of 14

Earthy Liner

Yara Shahidi

@makeupvincent / Instagram

Everything about this look exudes fall freshness, but we especially love the earthy green and yellow liner. Use Dior Beauty's On Stage Liner ($34) in Matte Green and Pearly Bronze to recreate the look.

13 of 14

Smoky Cinnamon

woman wearing soft glam look

@shannell.sorrells / Instagram

This look incorporates so many soft makeup must-haves—a cinnamon-colored eyeshadow, neutral gloss, and a natural, fluttery lash.

14 of 14

Soft Red Eyes

model wearing soft red eyeshadow

@davidrazzano / Instagram

Think of this look as soft glam with an '80s twist. While red eyeshadow may seem a bit bold, it can easily be blended into a soft, chic hue.

Related Stories