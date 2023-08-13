14 Soft and Subtle Autumn Makeup Ideas Perfect for Everyday Glam

When we think of fall makeup, our minds immediately jump to smoky eyes and vampy lips. But soft and subtle glam has a rightful place in autumn as well. "Soft glam"—which has over 693 million views on TikTok—essentially refers to a lighter, more blended approach to makeup. And during the fall, this look often calls for earth-tone eyeshadows, nude lipsticks, and softly blushed cheeks. Ahead, we've rounded up 14 examples of soft autumn makeup that will give you enough inspiration to last all season long.

