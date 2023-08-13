14 Soft and Subtle Autumn Makeup Ideas Perfect for Everyday Glam

When we think of fall makeup, our minds immediately jump to smoky eyes and vampy lips. But soft and subtle glam has a rightful place in autumn as well. "Soft glam"—which has over 693 million views on TikTok—essentially refers to a lighter, more blended approach to makeup. And during the fall, this look often calls for earth-tone eyeshadows, nude lipsticks, and softly blushed cheeks. Ahead, we've rounded up 14 examples of soft autumn makeup that will give you enough inspiration to last all season long.
Smudged Liner
Since soft glam is all about a blurred, blended look, smudged eyeliner is perfect. The diffused liner pairs perfectly with the muted burnt orange eyeshadow and lightly glossed lips.
Golden Glow
This ethereal look features glowy gold and brown tones. With this look, the key to achieving an all-over glow is to apply a light layer of bronzer to key areas (think: your cheekbones, temples, and hairline).
Show-Stopping Softness
Makeup artist Steve Kassajikian achieved this look on singer Tinashe using all Urban Decay products. The bronzy complexion, rosy cheeks, and light brown lips are the perfect fall combo.
Washes of Color
A warm smoky eye is a more approachable take on the dark, intense look. Recreate this exact eye makeup moment using the Melt Cosmetics Rust Palette ($58). Finish things off with a light pink lipgloss.
Rosy and Red
You can still incorporate a statement lip into a soft makeup routine. Just keep the rest of the look simple and effortless—that means lightly-filled brows, softly blushed cheeks, and a light application of foundation.
Sun-Kissed Glow
This "no-makeup makeup" look embodies soft glam to a tee. The natural, peachy blush and light pink lip complement each other perfectly.
Subtle Wing and Contour
With soft autumn makeup, opt for a subtle wing and subtle contouring. Another tip? Create a uniform finish by matching your lip color to your blush.
Monochromatic Moment
Think of this look as a more subdued take on Barbiecore makeup. Pale pink eyeshadow and gloss are perfect choices for the cooler months.
Burgundy Essence
A burgundy lip skews more on the full-glam side, but the slight washes of eyeshadow and blush keep this look grounded in a soft glam moment.
Black and White Wings
Who said soft glam had to be boring? While this look boasts a natural and fresh complexion, MUA Vincent Oquendo added a playful touch with the black and white winged eyeliner.
Latte Glam
Latte makeup's brown and neutral tones make it the perfect playground for a soft fall look. Opt for a milk chocolate eyeshadow on your eyes and nude lipstick. You can further lean into the moment by going for a laminated brow look.
Earthy Liner
Everything about this look exudes fall freshness, but we especially love the earthy green and yellow liner. Use Dior Beauty's On Stage Liner ($34) in Matte Green and Pearly Bronze to recreate the look.
Smoky Cinnamon
This look incorporates so many soft makeup must-haves—a cinnamon-colored eyeshadow, neutral gloss, and a natural, fluttery lash.
Soft Red Eyes
Think of this look as soft glam with an '80s twist. While red eyeshadow may seem a bit bold, it can easily be blended into a soft, chic hue.