Sofia Richie Wore $12 Drugstore Mascara During Her Lavish Wedding Weekend

If your TikTok For You Page is anything like mine, chances are you're aware that model Sofia Richie married Elliot Grainge over the weekend on the French Riviera. Richie, who seemingly created a TikTok account just for the occasion, took us along for the ride, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities—which took place at the legendary Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc—with daily outfit videos and Get Ready With Me vlogs. Twitter was set ablaze with discussions of her multiple bridal looks.

From the poolside welcome event to the nightclub themed after party, the weeklong affair was a lesson in classic elegance. Richie let the setting be her guide and stuck to classic pieces with a French-chic vibe, including a white linen set and a crisp white shirtdress, both complete with plenty of Chanel accessories.

For the main event, Richie wore three separate custom Chanel gowns, including a beaded long-sleeve gown for the rehearsal dinner, a halter neck lace gown for the ceremony, and a corseted minidress inspired by a vintage runway piece for the afterparty (which included fireworks, casually).

Considering the outfit changes, she kept her hair and makeup simple and classic, which fit her timeless style. Her makeup was glowy and fresh, and her hair was swept into a bun for the ceremony and later let loose into a pony for the reception. Richie shared plenty of the products she used throughout the week on her TikTok, but thanks to her makeup artist Pati Dubroff, we also know exactly what she wore to the main event.

Dubroff shared Richie's full makeup routine for her rehearsal dinner in a TikTok video. For dinner, she and Richie agreed they "wanted to do a bit more eye, but really keep it about that bronzy, glowy healthy thing." First, Dubroff says she used the Nudestix Nudies Bronze ($35) in Sunkissed on Richie's cheeks before adding a dash of the Nudestix Nudies Blush ($35) in Picante to make it look like Richie spent a day in the sun. Then, she went in with the Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick ($45), "so the skin looks super healthy and picks up the shine."

For eyes, Dubroff used just two products: the Chanel Stylo Ombre Et Contour ($36) in what appears to be the color Contour Clair and the Nudestix Magnetic Matte Eye Color ($27) in Slate smudged across the lid. She then "blended them out so it was just a wash of tone" before adding a dot of the Chanel Baume in Golden Light on her lids. Dubroff finished off Richie's eyes with a coat of the Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara ($12) in black.

To add some definition to her cheeks, Dubroff added Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer ($30) in Light Medium with a fan brush. For Richie's classic nude lips, she slicked on a coat of the Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Lip Color ($45) in Boy, which she says is "probably the shade I use the most," and then contoured the lips with DIBS No Pressure Lip Definer ($16).

There you have it: timeless glam fit for a wedding or a day by the pool.