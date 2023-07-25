Sofia Richie-Grainge Just Shared Her Glowy Summer Makeup Routine

Sofia Richie-Grainge just posted what she calls her “natural, light summer makeup” to TikTok, and it’s basically a five-minute latte makeup routine that we’re trying ASAP.

One of the year's biggest events was Richie-Grainge’s wedding, where the star—as well as the success of Succession—practically invented the quiet luxury trend. So, it's no surprise that she’s wearing her understated best in the video with a stark white crew neck sweater, gold jewelry, engagement ring, strawberry milk manicure, and ultra-slicked-back braid. “We are going to do my natural, light summer makeup,” says Richie-Grainge in the video, where she uses all Hourglass Cosmetics products.

“I don’t want anything over the summer—in this California heat—that’s going to be too heavy,” says Richie Grainge as she applies the the Veil Hydrating Skin Tint ($49) in shade 9 to even out her complexion. “This one is something that’s a two-for-one: a little tint and a little hydration. Honestly, I feel like I just have a really nice, dewy glow.” After blending the product in with her fingers, she then applies the Vanish Airbrush Concealer ($36) in shade Pearl under her eyes and over her eleven lines, blending the product out with a BeautyBlender ($20).

To set the look, Richie-Grainge pulls out the Veil Translucent Setting Powder ($49), which she says she’s obsessed with. “I’m just going to go in and push [powder] in where I concealed to lock that in place,” says the star as she pats the powder onto her under eyes with the pointed end of the Ambient Lighting Edit Brush ($49).

She then flips the brush around to its denser end and swirls all three shades from the Ambient Lighting Palette Volume III ($69). After blending the bronzer along her hairline and under her cheekbone, she poses for the camera and notes that it gave her a “summer bronze.” Next, Richie-Grainge moves onto her eyes and uses what we believe is the Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara ($32), noting that the mascara created a “nice lifting [effect]—I didn’t even have to curl my lashes, [this mascara] just does its job.”

Finally, she tops her routine off by applying the Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm ($36) in shade Sense, which the star believes is a must-have product for everyone. “It is hydrating, it’s moisturizing, but it [provides] great lip coverage, and it leaves a really pretty gloss sheen on your lips.”

Et, voila, by bronzing out her complexion, using minimal setting powder, and focusing her concealer where she’d highlight her features, Grainge-Richie was able to tap into the current latte makeup trend without a multi-step routine. “This is all I’m going to do for my little evening out,” says Richie-Grainge. Though she used just six products, her skin still looks dewy and bronzed to the heavens—and she didn’t even need to use TikTok’s maximum three-minute upload to complete the look.