Sofia Richie Swears by This Glowy Serum for Vacation-Ready Skin

We've seen plenty of wedding hashtags on Instagram, but Sofia Richie has officially made WeddingTok a thing. During her wedding week, Richie Grainge created a TikTok account just for the occasion and made daily Get Ready With Me videos showing off her beauty and fashion looks. The videos immediately went viral, and some might argue that her classic coastal outfits kickstarted the quiet luxury trend everyone is talking about. Though her wedding is over, Richie Grainge recently took to TikTok again to show off her perfect quiet luxury summer makeup routine.

On June 3, Richie Grainge posted a TikTok video while sitting in her sizable closet, wearing a fluffy coral robe, a diamond tennis bracelet, her diamond engagement ring, and coral and white clips in her hair. While we love a peek into her closet—think neutral-toned Hermès and Chanel handbags realistically stacked on shelves—this video is all about her dewy, skin-focused makeup routine. She opens the video by saying, “I’ve been trying to find a good combo for my makeup routine for the summer, and I feel like I have found a really good one.”

Richie Grainge recently teamed up with Glossier to create the Sofia Richie Grainge Edit ($56), which includes Glossier’s Futuredew Oil Serum Hybrid ($26), Ultralip ($18), and Lash Slick Mascara ($18). She uses her edit in the video, starting off the look by applying Futuredew over her entire face. “This serum is giving me… I can just leave the house like this on vacation,” says Richie Grainge. “But I’m going to give you a little more.”

Glossier The Sofia Richie Grainge Edit $56.00 $62.00 Shop

After that, Richie Grainge applies the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick ($49), which just so happens to be the same foundation stick that the model used in her various viral GRWM videos right before her wedding. As usual, she applies the foundation under her eyes, on her forehead, and on her chin and blends everything in with a BeautyBlender ($20) before adding concealer.

“My summer ‘don’t’ is to never look cakey in the sun,” admits Richie Grainge in the video. “There’s nothing worse than looking back on photos of you sweating in that tropical sunlight, and your makeup is sliding off.” To add a touch of bronze to her complexion, Richie Grainge applies the Nudestix Nudies Matte Cream Bronzer ($35) under her cheekbones and along her forehead and then adds a flush of color to her cheeks with the Nudestix Nudies Matte Cream Blush ($35).



“I wanted to see what it would look like to go back with the [Glossier Futuredew] serum and use it as a highlighter,” says Richie Grainge as she uses the product to add a pop of dew to her cheekbones and browbones. Richie Grainge then combs her lashes with the Glossier Lash Slick Mascara in Black ($18), which she says “Is giving me a lift that I love.” She finishes off her routine by brushing up her brows with Glossier Boy Brow in Clear ($17) and then creates a glossy nude lip with Ultralip in Villa ($18).

“I know it wasn’t a lot, but I feel like I want to be honest with you guys about how much I’m putting on for the summer,” Richie Grainge says after completing the look. “I’m feeling dewy and [summer-y]—it’s giving skin.”