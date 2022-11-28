When It Comes to Skincare, Sofia Richie Keeps It Simple

What I Put On My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

Sofia Richie is like a walking mood board. The model's outfits are that elusive blend of effortless and aspirational—floaty sundresses, the perfect baggy-yet-still-flattering jeans, and white T-shirts that cost more than a fancy dinner (you know the vibes). While her beachy vacations and recent Parisian bachelorette party went right to my Instagram saved folder, her perfectly-highlighted hair and glowing skin are why I always find myself going back to her profile for more. So it makes perfect sense that the model just added another line to her resume, as the first-ever beauty director of the cult makeup and skincare brand, Nudestix.

In honor of the partnership, we caught up with Richie to chat about her skincare must-haves, the best beauty advice she's ever gotten, and why she never sleeps in her makeup. Below is everything Sofia Richie puts on her face.



About Her Skin

I have extremely sensitive, acne-prone skin, along with dermatitis. It's very important for me to be mindful of the products I use. I got into skincare at a very young age because I grew up with acne and was always looking for new ways to remedy it. My dad always encouraged me to get facials from a dermatologist—that jump-started my interest in skincare.

Her Morning Versus Night Routine

I definitely have a routine down! I like to keep both of my routines very simple. In the morning, I cleanse, moisturize and apply SPF. At night, I double cleanse with the NUDESKIN Citrus Cleansing Balm and Makeup Melt ($34) and Gentle Face Hydra-Gel Cleanser ($18), followed by the Citrus-C Mask & Daily Hydrating Moisturizer ($38) to lock everything in.

The Skincare Step She Never Skips

SPF! That is one thing I have learned over the years—it is so important to wear sunscreen every day to protect your skin. The NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral SPF 30 ($35) is my go-to, it’s lightweight, and the warm shade adds a slight tint to my skin.

How Her Routine Changed Over Time

I have cut down on active ingredients and have shifted my focus to barrier repair. I used to think that over-exfoliating and spot-treating would solve everything, when in fact, it’s the complete opposite.

The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Gotten

The best skincare advice I’ve received is to make sure to always go to bed with clean skin! I try to avoid sleeping in my makeup at all costs. It is so bad for clogging pores and affects your overall complexion.

Her Most-Used Products

The Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter ($18)—I always have one of these in my bag. It is so moisturizing and leaves a glossy, plump look that mimics the appearance of wearing a lip gloss.

The Product That's Been in Her Routine the Longest

EltaMD AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer ($39) for daytime—an old favorite!

Her Newest Obsession

The most recent addition to my skincare collection is the Lemon-Aid Detox & Glow Micro-Peel Face Exfoliator ($34). This product is super gentle and leaves my skin smooth and radiant.