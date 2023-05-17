Sofia Richie has had a quite the month. The phrase "broke the internet" is overused, but in this case, it's the perfect description of her fantasy wedding in the south of France. By the time she headed on her honeymoon, Richie had been dubbed the internet's new favorite It-girl—thanks in part to her TikTok content taking us behind the scenes of each and every detail—and the face of the "quiet luxury" aesthetic that's gaining traction online. Now, she's solidified her status as a timeless style icon by partnering with the classic fragrance brand Jo Malone.

The two align perfectly on aesthetics, yes, but the partnership runs so much deeper. "The first time I fell in love with Jo Malone London was in my husband's parent's house," Richie says in a video posted with the brand. "They burn it constantly, and every time I went over to their house, I was like, What is this you're burning? I need it!" Now, she says it's the only thing she and her husband have burning in their home.

Richie also swears by the brand's colognes. "I found my signature scent," she says of Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt ($155). "This is my favorite, favorite scent. Just... it's so good. It makes me feel safe and calm. And just beachy and chill." She then spritzes on the Lime Basil & Mandarin ($155) to layer her scents. "Together, it is just so fresh," she says of the pair. "It's LA. I love it."

Next, she pulls out another one of her favorites, English Pear & Freesia ($155). "I love this scent," she says. "It's a great everyday scent because it's light. It's not intense, it's not overpowering. It's honestly like just biting into a fresh pear. And what's better than that?" Richie finishes the video by taking a whiff of the Nectarine Blossom & Honey ($155) fragrance. "This one, to me, is just playful, it's fun. She wants to have a good time."

So while a lavish wedding at the Hotel du Cap may be out of the cards, smelling like Sofia Richie has never been easier.