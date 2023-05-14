10 Sofia Richie Hair Moments That Solidify Her It-Girl Status

Sofia Richie has taken the beauty world by storm. The 24-year-old model and Nudestix beauty director is the youngest daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie and is known for her effortless style and chic approach to beauty. Richie's wedding to Elliot Grainge became a social media sensation, with her hair and makeup from the star-studded ceremony landing on Pinterest bridal boards everywhere.
Richie wore various slicked-back, simplistic styles for her ceremony that encapsulated the "quiet luxury" aesthetic, contributing to her viral appeal. Still, some of her most noteworthy hair moments don't stop there. Ahead, find some of our favorite Sofia Richie hair moments to date, from classic waves to fun ponytails.
Slicked-Back Bun
This classic slicked-back bun is a signature look of Richie's for a good reason. It's casual, elegant, and easy to replicate at home. To get the look, pull your hair into a ponytail and slick it back with hair gel to lay any frizz and baby hairs. Secure with an elastic before twisting the end in a circular motion around the base of the hair tie and pin it into place.
Chic Claw Clip
Richie has rocked a handful of simple yet elegant hairstyles on her honeymoon, like this clipped updo. Grab a large claw clip and twist your hair up to copy Richie's. It's the perfect way to jazz up hair without much effort.
Flower Accents
Richie decorated her hair with flower pins to complement this messy updo look. A spritz of texture spray will ensure the ends of your hair stay breezy and casual.
Classic Waves
It's hard to go wrong with a classic wavy down 'do, like the one seen here. The curls are perfectly face framing, and the center part keeps the look modern.
High Ponytail Braid
An easy way to do something with your hair when it is not cooperating is to slick it into a ponytail and braid down your lengths. We love how Richie styled her hair to show off her silver hoops and patterned jacket.
Half-Up Half-Down
A half-up half-down style is always fitting whether dressed up or down. Here, Richie kept it classic with her hair pulled back into a high half-up style and secured with a small elastic at the back of the head.
Party Ponytail
Richie wore her hair in a pulled-back ponytail for her wedding party and made it look sexier by adding volume and tease to her pony.
Bone Straight
This classic style requires a little more than a center part, showing Richie's gorgeous makeup. We love the addition of the two bobby pins, which add some detail to the look and keeps hair out of the face.
Shoulder-Length Volume
This fluffy style gives us Rachel Green vibes with a modern flare thanks to face-framing layers. A great round brush blowout and volume hairspray at the root will help you mimic something similar at home.
High Twisted Pony
Here is proof that calling for help from extensions makes a huge difference. In this case, Richie pulled her hair into a sleek ponytail and used ultra-long blonde extensions to twist her hair into a dramatic plait that paired well with her sparkly bodysuit.