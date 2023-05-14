10 Sofia Richie Hair Moments That Solidify Her It-Girl Status

Sofia Richie has taken the beauty world by storm. The 24-year-old model and Nudestix beauty director is the youngest daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie and is known for her effortless style and chic approach to beauty. Richie's wedding to Elliot Grainge became a social media sensation, with her hair and makeup from the star-studded ceremony landing on Pinterest bridal boards everywhere.

Richie wore various slicked-back, simplistic styles for her ceremony that encapsulated the "quiet luxury" aesthetic, contributing to her viral appeal. Still, some of her most noteworthy hair moments don't stop there. Ahead, find some of our favorite Sofia Richie hair moments to date, from classic waves to fun ponytails.