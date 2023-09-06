This Is the Secret to Sofia Richie Grainge's Slicked-Back Bun

When you hear Sofia Richie Grainge's name, a few things may come to mind: her glowy and radiant skin, her covetable "quiet luxury" wardrobe, and her effortlessly gorgeous approach to hair and makeup. Ever since she married Elliot Grainge in an internet-breaking ceremony, fans of hers have only become even more obsessed with replicating her polished-but-not-trying-too-hard aesthetic.



Luckily, she makes it easy for us by taking to TikTok to share her current beauty favorites. She's recently shared the $12 mascara she wore on her wedding day, the nail polish that's the secret to her naked nails, her go-to skin tint from Hourglass, and the serum she swears by for perfect "vacation-ready" skin. Most recently, she finally let her 3.3 million TikTok followers in on how she achieves her chic "sleek lazy girl bun."



On September 2, Richie Grainge posted a TikTok (which has already been liked 2.1 million times and counting) where she shows her "lazy girl" hairstyle that fans have claimed is a chic model-off-duty look—when in reality, she says that it's her go-to look because she doesn't like to spend a lot of time on her hair but wants it to look good and stay healthy.



The "easy technique" starts with wet hair fresh out of the shower. She starts off with Unite's 7Seconds Hair Detangling Spray ($35), spraying it all throughout her hair and then brushing it into a "strong center part."



After that, she gets into the main products. Although she confesses she can pull together this look with nearly any product in her cabinet, she prefers to use an oil and Oribe's Matte Waves Texture Lotion ($42). She also says you'll need any "regenerating" hair mask, which she takes through her entire head of hair—from roots to end. Though she says any mask will do, she uses Christophe Robin's Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Seed Oil ($69).



The hair mask is the most important part of the bun, since it can help heal your hair while it styles. Richie Grainge says that she was having trouble getting her hair to grow past her shoulders thanks to damage from heat and bleach. During the Covid lockdown she focused on prioritizing her hair health, so she switched her go-to gel for a hair mask and never looked back.



With the hair mask applied, she takes a small comb and parts the front half of her hair from the back half, stopping just at the strands that are behind her ears. Then she clips the front half away from the rest on both sides and goes in with the Oribe lotion on the back half to eliminate any stray hairs and ties the back half up with a ponytail. Though you can place the bun anywhere, she did a high bun in the video.



After that, she unclips the front half of her hair, takes the same lotion and seals the baby hairs and front strands down, brushes them down as tight as she can, and with another hair tie, ties it with the back strands she already pulled up.



After all of her hair is tied into a thick ponytail, Richie Grainge twists the pony, first in a spiral, then into a bun, and ties the bun together. She finishes it off by brushing out any imperfections and going in with one more pump of the lotion and oil for that ultra-sleek shine.



She says she prefers this method over ones with gel and mouse because the combination of the wet hair, lotion, mask, and oil keeps her hair secure "like a helmet" without the sticky, hard feel that she hates.