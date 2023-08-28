Sofia Richie Grainge Just Wore the Perfect Fall Manicure

Sofia Richie Grainge knows how to throw a party. Her lavish wedding (and her incredible pre-wedding GRWM content) was the talk of TikTok for weeks, and her recent birthday party is already getting a similar reaction—as is her birthday manicure.

On August 26, Richie Grainge posted a carousel of images from her 25th birthday party. Like any great Virgo, she opted for a neutral-heavy outfit, starting with a low-rise off-white "bedsheet" skirt with a flowing burgundy halter top. She wore a beige belt that matched her beige patent leather pointed shoes, and accessorized the ‘fit with an oxblood Hermes Kelly bag and various gold and diamond bracelets. Though we’re still weeks away from the end of summer weather, her outfit is ripe with muted fall colors.

She captioned the photo “Bordeaux season,” and her nails tied the wine-inspired look together. Richie Grainge’s nails sat in a short, square shape and featured a deep red color throughout. When in the sunlight, her nails appear bright red—but her birthday TikTok videos show that she's actually wearing a wine-red color on her nails.

Bright red nails have been trending thanks to the cherry Jello nail trend, and stars like Zendaya and Kylie Jenner both hopped on board earlier this summer. While you can technically wear bright red nail polish during anytime of the year, a red shade like Richie Grainge's—somewhere between firetruck and deep burgundy—is perfect for transitioning to fall.

And the best part about her manicure is that it’s so simple to recreate. First, push your cuticles back and file and buff your nails. After applying a ridge-filling base coat, apply two coats of wine red nail polish like the Chanel Le Vernis ($32) in Pompier, Deborah Lippman Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish ($20) in Lady is a Tramp, or the aptly-named Essie Nail Polish ($10) in Bordeaux. Finally, seal everything in with your favorite high-shine top coat.