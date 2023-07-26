Sofia Richie Grainge's Lavender Cloud Nails Are the Dreamiest Summer Manicure

Lavender is having a bit of a moment. One walk through Williamsburg, and you'll be bombarded with aesthetically pleasing coffee shops advertising lavender lattes, essential oil devotees praising the plant's aroma and health benefits, and its signature purple hue on everything from clothes, accessories, and, of course, nails. The obsession has spread beyond NYC, and Sofia Richie Grainge is giving the shade her stamp of approval with a lavender manicure.



Richie Grainge is just one of numerous celebrities that have taken this new obsession with the shade to their fingertips. Lizzo wore a digital lavender manicure, Megan Fox opted for a fittingly spiritual lavender aura nail look, and Margot Robbie mixed lavender with logomania—adding Chanel nail stickers to her light purple nails. Even lavender lattes have gotten a nail trend of their own.



On July 24, Sofia Richie Grainge posted a TikTok showing off how she is hopping in on the trend—debuting a minimalist lavender manicure perfect for summer.



In the video, she showed the full process of getting her nails done, from filing to painting, drying, oiling, and fully finished. The result was a short, natural-shaped set, each with pristine cuticles and a soft, light lavender shade that could match just about anything.



The look is practically a piece of cake to replicate at home, so long as you have patience, precision, and the UV light needed to cure gel polish. If not, you will likely have to venture to the nail salon to get the look, but we have you covered with the step-by-step, regardless.

Of course, the first step is to pick out your shade of lavender from your favorite brand of gel polish. Then, you'll want to push back or cut your cuticles. It's important to note, though, that if you use an oil to push back the skin, you will need to make sure it's completely off and dry before going in with the polish, as moisture, oil, and lotion can interfere with the gel's ability to stay on your nail.



Then you will apply an even coat, cure for 30-60 seconds, and repeat until you have your desired opaqueness. Finish it off with a top coat and final cure, and you have a fresh set that will last you up to three weeks. Pro tip: pastel shades are prone to streaking, so apply a white base before your lavender for more opacity.

