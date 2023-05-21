Sofia Richie's 16 Best Fashion Moments—From Red Carpets to Luxe Bridal

Sofia Richie’s opulent wedding flooded our newsfeeds last month, and her style—a cultivated bouquet of timeless and well-heeled looks—is still a hot topic of discussion. In a landscape that’s so saturated with quick-to-fade trends, Sofia’s sophisticated and refined approach to dressing is refreshing. She pulls inspiration from a library of classics, and there’s much to learn.

Sofia has undergone a colossal style transformation: When the model and designer first stepped onto the scene, she was typically dressed in oversized flannels, beanies, ripped and frayed denim, black band hoodies, and graphic T-shirts. Fast forward a few years and Sofia now gravitates towards super sophisticated ensembles—she’s usually found in Chanel tweeds, tasteful florals, tailored sets, and monochromatic numbers. Below, 16 of Sofia Richie’s best fashion moments to date.