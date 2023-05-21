Sofia Richie's 16 Best Fashion Moments—From Red Carpets to Luxe Bridal

Sofia Richie’s opulent wedding flooded our newsfeeds last month, and her style—a cultivated bouquet of timeless and well-heeled looks—is still a hot topic of discussion. In a landscape that’s so saturated with quick-to-fade trends, Sofia’s sophisticated and refined approach to dressing is refreshing. She pulls inspiration from a library of classics, and there’s much to learn.
Sofia has undergone a colossal style transformation: When the model and designer first stepped onto the scene, she was typically dressed in oversized flannels, beanies, ripped and frayed denim, black band hoodies, and graphic T-shirts. Fast forward a few years and Sofia now gravitates towards super sophisticated ensembles—she’s usually found in Chanel tweeds, tasteful florals, tailored sets, and monochromatic numbers. Below, 16 of Sofia Richie’s best fashion moments to date.
Chanel Resort Show (2023)
For the most recent Chanel Resort show in Los Angeles, Sofia wore a tweed mini suit accented with baby pink and white feather trim, red Chanel logo earrings, and T-strap Mary Jane Chanel heels. She pulled her freshly cut hair into a sleek half-up, half-down style.
King Charles' Coronation Concert (2023)
Sofia took a dramatic stance in a fuchsia power suit designed by Destree for her dad's performance in Prince Charles' coronation concert. This vintage-inspired look is all about the details: The raised shoulders, voluminous sleeves, cropped cut, fabric-wrapped buttons, and strong pleats make a strong case. Sofia toned the severity of the outfit down ever so slightly by wearing minimal makeup and keeping her hair in natural waves.
On Her Honeymoon (2023)
Resort wear met tailoring with this striped, button-down azure blue dress. Sofia made the office-appropriate shirt dress a bit more beachy by pairing it with aqua-rimmed sunglasses, strappy black sandals, and a knit Prada market tote.
On Her Honeymoon (2023)
While on her tropical honeymoon, Sofia again proved that great tailoring works anytime, anywhere. She wore a single-shoulder draped white top detailed with fabric rosettes, white trousers, strappy sandals, and hot pink floral earrings. This look was a refreshing breath of island air.
Her Wedding (2023)
Sofia got married in a custom, beaded lace Chanel wedding gown at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. The iconic sleeveless dress featured a criss-cross collar inspired by the Chanel fall 2023 collection, hearts on the bodice and front panel, a cut-out back, and a dramatic train. She kept the rest of her bridal look super simple with minimal, glowing makeup, white pearl stud earrings, a chignon bun, and white Chanel heels.
Her Wedding (2023)
Sofia demonstrated understated elegance in a baby blue mock-neck Khaite dress. The sheer panel and bell sleeves take the dress to the next level, and Sofia accessorized with unexpected choices: A beaded yellow clutch, silver hoops, and satin mauve pumps with rhinestone buckles.
In the South of France (2023)
Days before her wedding, Sofia looked composed and sophisticated in a linen set designed by Posse. She paired the look with white strappy sandals, a tweed Chanel bag, and gold-rimmed sunglasses. She made the grown-up look a bit more playful by wearing a stack of bracelets and styling her hair into a ribbon-laced high braid.
Paris Fashion Week (2023)
Sofia was spotted in Paris during fashion week wearing a belted Chanel mini skirt suit, sparkly mesh ankle socks, and Chanel Mary Jane heels, detailed with bows. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a chain-handle quilted Chanel bag.
Paris Haute Couture Week (2023)
For couture week in Paris, Sofia wore a collared, button-down Chanel dress, layered with a super-cropped jacket, a pointed over-skirt, a silver chain belt, black suede mules, and a Chanel handbag.
Her Bachelorette Party (2022)
Sofia wore her iteration of the no-pants trend during her bachelorette party in Paris. She paired her red and black blazer dress with opaque semi-sheer tights and pointed-toe black heels. The outfit is simultaneously vintage-inspired (the shoulder pads and exaggerated buttons are of another era) and trend-forward.
Out in New York City (2022)
Off-duty at its best. Sofia was spotted in New York City looking casual but totally put together in a crisp white button-down tucked into high-waisted jeans. She elevated the laid-back look with black sunglasses, patent-toe silver Chanel flats, a flash of a silver belt, and nude-rimmed sunglasses.
Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party (2022)
Sofia nailed black tie elegance and proved that less is more in a floor-length black gown, worn with sparkling drop earrings and a glittery, oversized fold-over leopard print clutch.
Harper's Bazaar Icons Party (2019)
Sofia wore a semi-sheer silver two-piece skirt set detailed with striped trimming and Brian Atwood Sandals to the 2019 Harper's Bazaar Icons party.
Abyss By Abby Launch (2019)
Before the resurgence of Y2K style, Sofia paid homage to the era in a floor-length spaghetti strap dress printed with foil floral designs. She kept her jewelry and accessories to a bare minimum, wearing just hoop earrings and a tennis bracelet.
Venice Film Festival (2019)
Sofia wore a dramatic, two-piece gown designed by Twinset that featured a cropped top and a billowing high-low skirt that tapered into a train.
Venice Film Festival (2019)
Sofia arrived at the 2019 Venice Film Festival wearing a powerful black pantsuit with a blazer that twisted into an elongated fringed tie and cushioned kitten heel sandals. Her hair was tied into a low bun and she finished the look with hoop earrings.