The Best Snowflake Nail Designs to Wear Through Winter

Winter is here and with it's blustery winds and low temps comes the need to update our beauty routines. While having to switch skincare products and tailor our haircare regimens may be anything but exciting, having an opportunity to upgrade our nails with seasonal hints can be a whole lot of fun. It's because of this that snowflake nails are growing in popularity on social media.

The icy, often white- and silver-tinted nail looks sometimes feature actual snowflake designs, while other examples harness the trend in hue alone. So, whether you're looking for a cool way to elevate your nails this winter or you have a soft spot for the delicate beauty of literal snowflakes, you'll likely want to hop on this nail trend ASAP.

And don't worry, we'd never leave you in the dark. That's why, below, you'll discover the best snowflake nail designs Instagram has to offer. Where some can be recreated at home others will undoubtedly require a professional nail artist's assistance.