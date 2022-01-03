13 Snow Outfits That Will Have You Rethinking Cold Weather

Snowy conditions call for warm puffer coats, insulated booties, shearling gloves, and hot chocolate on the go. Winter gives us all an excuse to play with layers, mix and match prints, and style our favorite jackets in snowy conditions.



Whether you're spending the day on the slopes, or strolling around the city enjoying a hot beverage, stay warm in these practical and fashion-forward winter looks. Read on for 13 outfits that thrive in snowy conditions.

Monochromatic Snow Bunny

Design by Tiana Crispino

An on-trend and viable option for the active fashionista who's always on the go. Suitable for temperatures under 15 degrees Fahrenheit, this look will keep you dry and turning heads in the snow.

Picturesque Pastels

Design by Tiana Crispino

Make a statement on the slopes in this lovely lilac look. Layer over a vintage striped pastel sweater, and finish with a vegan leather jacket.



Falling for Florals

Design by Tiana Crispino

Florals for winter? It's a yes from us. The North Face's Snoga pant and Descendit jacket is available in a gorgeous balsam colorway with coral and pink floral accents. Lightweight and breathable, perfect for layering, style with pale pink booties for a coordinating look.

Ski Connoisseur

Design by Tiana Crispino

Conquer a black diamond in these Dalbello ski boots. With aqua accents, we've paired them with a coordinating insulated jacket and winter white snow pants.

Shop The Look Dalbello

Obermeyer

Orb

'80s-Inspired Jumpsuit

Design by Tiana Crispino

'80s-inspired and offered in four colorways, this waterproof design will keep you warm and stylish on the slopes. Style with an Aspen beanie and ski goggles to complete your mountain ensemble.

Mad for Plaid

Design by Tiana Crispino

If a puffer jacket isn't your forte, style the Apparis Sadia jacket with a thermal underwear set and puffer boots.

Color Blocking

Design by Tiana Crispino

Perfect for a winter stroll downtown, this contrast pocket convertible jacket goes perfect with striped joggers and color-blocked sneakers.

Fair Isle Fashionista

Design by Tiana Crispino

I love mixing and matching prints, and this look is perfect for a mountain getaway. Layer the Willow Fair Isle turtleneck over a Skims pointelle henley and legging. Finish the look with faux fur waterproof boots to run through the the fluffy winter flurries.

Logomania

Design by Tiana Crispino

For our high-fashion ladies who love a logo moment, this is the look for you. Pair Fendi's printed ski jumpsuit with matching knee-high snow boots for a luxury look.

Shop The Look Fendi

Fendi

Ninety Percent

All-Black Everything

Design by Tiana Crispino

Our take on an LBD for frosty conditions. Acne Studios Velocite Moto jacket is nothing short of iconic. Warm to the core and luxuriously soft on the outside, pair with wool leggings and quilted booties to keep your feet warm and dry.

Cozy Cape

Design by Tiana Crispino

A cape a day keeps the winter blues away. Pair with teddy joggers and lug-sole booties for a soft look.

Shop The Look Anthropologie

Skims

Gianvito Rossi

Metallic Mania

Design by Tiana Crispino

Shine bright like a diamond in this gunmetal freestyle jacket. Wear alone or belt it for extra style. Shiny DKNY booties complement this look perfectly and look great with leg warmers and a beanie.

Shop The Look SAM.

Spanx

DKNY

Cognac Chic

Design by Tiana Crispino

Dawn Levy's Phoenix jacket is a take on a classic puffer. Pairing shearling with leather trim, this jacket will make statements on your holiday strolls for years to come. We paired it with leather straight leg pants and cream booties.