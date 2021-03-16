Smiley-Face Nails Are One of This Year's Top Nail Trends—Here's How to Wear the Look

After a year like 2020, it's safe to say that, collectively, we all need as much positivity in our lives as possible. While we can't control what happens in the world at large, we can take steps to make our daily lives a bit more cheerful. Whether it's practicing daily gratitude, journaling each morning, or simply appreciating days spent in cozy loungewear, there are plenty of ways to bring smiles to our faces. Another way? To literally put smiley faces on our nails. Yes, really. According to Pinterest's 2021 trend reports, smiley-face nails are on the rise—and one look at social media and we can see why.

While Harry Styles was one of the first major celebs to rock the nail look, Gigi Hadid, Rita Ora, and Zendaya are just a few of the others who have since shown their emotions on their nails. And now, thanks to endless inspiration on Instagram, you can too. To help you find the ultimate smiley-face nail look for your style, we rounded up 20-plus happy manis to help lift your mood and elevate your style. Check them out below!