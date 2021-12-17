Smashbox x Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector has made me a powder highlighter believer. It gives me a natural-looking luminous glow that lasts all day long.

We put Smashbox x Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Highlighter is an important part of my daily makeup routine because of the nice, soft glow it gives my skin. Smashbox x Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector pressed highlighter is one of the most sought-after highlighters on the market—not to mention a favorite among Byrdie editors—so when I got the opportunity to test it out for myself, I jumped on it ASAP.

Smashbox x Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Best for: Normal, dry, combination, and oily skin Uses: Face highlighting powder

Potential allergens: Mica, talc, silica, carmine Byrdie Clean?: No, contains paraffin Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $38 About the Brand: Smashbox is a makeup brand offering products within the categories of face, cheeks, eyes, and lips.

About My Skin: Combination with both oily and dry patches

I have combination skin with both oily and sensitive dry patches. I don’t wear makeup every day, but when I do, it always consists of foundation, cream blush, highlighter, and mascara. (Some of the brands I normally wear are Alima Pure, RMS Beauty, Armani Beauty, and Clé de Peau Beauté.) I tend to wear cream highlighters more than powder and find that I’m always looking for ways to incorporate more glow. Since my skin can be oily, I don’t prefer anything that looks too frosty on my skin or accentuates the pores around my cheeks.

I used this highlighting powder every day for five days, applying it in the morning and removing it before bed. In my makeup routine, it was the last product I applied after blush. It comes in one shade, Champagne Pop, a soft gold with a pinky-peach shimmer that's meant to flatter all skin tones. It's suitable for all skin types and blends really easily onto the face, but more on that below.



How To Apply: Use the brush of your choice

The brand recommends that you apply this product with a highlighter or blush brush, which I did. These types of brushes give you more control since this product is a powder.

For me, the nice thing about this particular highlighter was that it has buildable coverage so you can start slowly and keep adding on until you get the glow you want.

I started by applying the highlighter in an upward motion on my cheekbones, and layering until I was satisfied with my look. I also liked that it's possible to wear this product in other places, including the eye area, under the brows, on the tip of the nose, and on the cupid’s bow.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: I looked luminous

The texture of this powder highlighter is light and easily buildable. It goes on softly, which is ideal when applying a few layers as I did. I wore this product for a full five days, and by the end of each day, I noticed that my skin was more oily, but the highlighter stayed in place and didn’t look too thick or cakey—which is a really important plus, for me.

Even though I tend to gravitate towards cream or liquid highlighters, I loved how this one looked on my skin.

I wore it both indoors and outdoors and noticed that being outside didn’t generally affect the wear or finish—my skin had a nice radiance to it over the course of each day. I would absolutely incorporate this powder into my routine because of how well it wore on my skin.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: It's worth it

This product is priced at just under $40, which makes it a good value for what it offers and the size of the powder itself. I would even say it's budget-friendly due to how well it wears, how long it lasts, and the chic, shimmery quality of the finish.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: You have options

Jouer Cosmetics Powder Highlighter ($25): If the price of the Shimmering Skin Perfector is out of your budget, Jouer Cometics' Powder Highlighter is comparable in terms of finish, but do keep in mind that it's smaller in size.

bareMinerals Endless Glow Highlighter ($29): This bareMinerals highlighter is comparable in size to the Shimmering Skin Perfector, and it comes in three shades versus the one that Smashbox offers.

