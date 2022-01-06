Smashbox's New Collection Has a Primer for Every Skincare Goal

As all makeup wearers well know, primers can make or break your finished look. A good base is everything, after all. So if your routine needs a little update, allow me to introduce you to Smashbox's new line of Silkscreen Primers—uniquely designed to simultaneously perfect your makeup base and protect your skin against harmful environmental factors (think: blue light and pollution).

"What I love about these formulas is that they work just as hard for your skin as they do for your makeup," Davis Factor, the founder of Smashbox Cosmetics, explains to Byrdie. "With or without makeup, they’re simplifying routines and delivering results immediately and over time. Think of them as the last step in your skincare routine and the first step in your makeup application."

The four new primers—Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer ($39), Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer ($39), Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer ($39), and Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer ($39)—are each designed with specific skincare goals in mind.

So how do you know which is right for you? Let's break it down.



The New Formulas



With the new line, Factor aimed to create "something for everyone," no matter their skin type, concerns, and texture. Speaking to Byrdie, he outlines each primer and its aim: "Control to mattify, Correct to soothe redness, Illuminate for a universal glow, and Primerizer+ for dewy, long-lasting hydration." Sounds straightforward enough.

Plus, this means that you can target your primer to address your exact skincare concerns. Maybe your nose is always a little redder than you'd like? Try a dab of Correct Anti-Redness Primer. Tend to have an oilier forehead? Control Mattifying Primer could be your new BFF. And there's no need to choose just one. "We created them with combination skin in mind, so you can cocktail them together, applying what you need where you need it," Factor adds.

No matter which primer(s) you choose, they all have one thing in common: Smashbox's Silkscreen Complex, a blend of "antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, probiotic extract, vitamins, and algae that help to create a breathable, silky barrier," per Factor. Luckily, you'll be reaping the benefits of those skin-loving ingredients with any primer from this line.

The Inspiration



For this new launch of primers, Factor wanted to create a line that exceeded customers' expectations—a difficult goal for a brand that already has one cult-favorite primer, Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer ($39). "Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer set the stage," Factor says. "It’ll always be our original and most loved."

"It’s that skincare story [of the Smooth & Blur Primer]—we challenged ourselves to tell in a bigger way, and that’s where Photo Finish Silkscreen Primer was born," he adds. His goal for Smashbox's next line of primers was both simple and ambitious: Create products popular enough to become another set of fan-favorites yet personalized enough to meet individual skincare concerns.

The solution? The Silkscreen Primers. Factor explains, "[The Silkscreen formula] perfects the canvas, smoothing and strengthening skin against damage from environmental aggressors like pollution and blue light. On top of that, each has its own set of ingredients that uniquely drive product payoff."



The Review



Hannah Kerns

Even before I tried these primers, I was a fan of the philosophy behind them. With combination skin, I know that the primer my (dry) cheeks need is different than the one that my (oily) forehead needs. A line that understands that is rare, so I was excited to give it a try.

For this look, I used the Correct Anti-Redness Primer and Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer and was instantly impressed by both. The Correct neutralized my skin, specifically the redness of my blemishes, while the Primerizer+ added some much-needed hydration to my dry patches. (Thanks, January!) The duo I chose made my makeup application a breeze, and I really liked how light they felt going on. The serum-like texture wasn't too thick or sticky, either. A perfect in-between step to bridge the gap between skincare and makeup.

