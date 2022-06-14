Smashbox's Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer is the perfect foundation for an everyday clean makeup look. This product creates a glowing finish while protecting skin with SPF 25, preparing you for any daytime occasion.

We put Smashbox's Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

My preference when it comes to makeup looks has always been very minimalist. I’ve never been a fan of heavy makeup, foundations, or anything that could potentially clog my pores. My minimal makeup preference stems from my adult acne journey, which began just when I discovered my love for makeup in my early 20s. Since then, I’ve always been mindful of what products I put on my skin and if they will affect my pores, which means choosing spot-concealing over heavier foundations.

Luckily for me, TikTok has skyrocketed the "clean girl look" to major popularity. The latest take on no-makeup makeup, this trend focuses on creating effortless looks with minimal products, encouraging an aesthetic that celebrates your skin and highlights your best features, from brows to cheekbones. Lightweight products used to create the clean girl look range from concealers to dewy foundations and tinted moisturizers.

Although I’ve used plenty of concealers and dewy foundations, I know little to nothing about tinted moisturizers. To be honest, tinted moisturizers always confuse me: They're similar to BB creams, but still got their own category. That being said, many of these formulas work to benefit your skin with ingredients you might find in your favorite regular moisturizer, so I was excited to see if it would work for me. And there's no better time to see what tinted moisturizers are all about than while trying to perfect my clean girl look.

As my first foray into the world of tinted moisturizers, I tried the Smashbox Halo Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 to see if it would give me the easy, radiant glow I was looking for. Keep reading for my full experience.

Smashbox Halo Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Best for: Most skin types Uses: An everyday tinted moisturizer that provides lightweight, radiant coverage with SPF 25 for effortless makeup looks. Active ingredients: Octinoxate, titanium dioxide, zinc oxide Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs and BHT. Shade Range: 12 shades About The Brand: Smashbox was born in a Los Angeles makeup studio. A variety of photographers and artists tested its first line of products, each designed to create high-quality, comfortable makeup looks for every situation. Today, Smashbox is a staple for beauty moments on and off camera.

About My Skin: Looking to breathe

I’ve come to a good place with my skin, and honestly, I want to show it off. During my early twenties, I experimented with makeup so much that my skin would sometimes pay the price. I was obsessed with creating full glam looks just to go to Target. Through experience, I've learned that although those looks are fun, my skin doesn't handle them well when I wear that much makeup every day. Because of this, I now prefer lightweight products that celebrate my features rather than covering them up. My skin needs to breathe, and I will allow it to do so.

How to Apply: Prep skin and blend with fingers

According to the Smashbox website, the Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer is ideal for application with your fingertips. I decided to use the product as instructed, but first, I prepped my skin with hyaluronic acid serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen. Although the product is described as hydrating, I decided to still do my skincare routine so my complexion was in an optimal condition for makeup. When I applied the tinted moisturizer, I used circular motions and warmed the product into the skin. The method I used made my application experience smooth and easy.

The Ingredients: A skin-friendly formula with SPF

The formula of Smashbox's Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer is three-in-one, simultaneously acting as a primer, SPF, and tinted moisturizer—it really does stand out from the BB creams I've used, after all. The product is completely full of ingredients that have skincare benefits: rose extract, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, goji berries, gold, and peptides. Smashbox did not miss with this one—I was looking for a hydrating complexion product, and this powerhouse formula is ideal for creating a supple, simple glow.

The Results: Fresh, radiant skin

As a first-time tinted moisturizer user, I honestly didn’t know what to expect. Ultimately, the Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer is everything I've been looking for—it's a lightweight and hydrating formula that brings my skin to life. Saying this product wore beautifully on the skin is an understatement: It truly elevated my complexion in the best way. My skin looked supple, radiant, and fresh, which is exactly what I wanted in creating a "clean girl" makeup look. While this isn't the kind of product that will cover up all your acne scars, the lightweight formula enhances skin in an effortless way and is ideal for fresh, everyday aesthetics.

I didn’t mind that the tinted moisturizer had a lightweight finish—I just used concealer to cover any spots I didn’t want to show off. The product wore well throughout the day, and I couldn’t stop looking at my skin. I was in awe of how natural and radiant my makeup looked throughout the day. In my opinion, the tinted moisturizer became even better as the day went on, as my skin's natural oils only enhanced the fresh glow I had without looking too dewy or greasy.

The Value: Worth every penny

At $39 for 1.4 oz. of product, Smashbox's Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer is mid-range for its category. For those who are looking for fuller coverage or on a tight budget, rest assured that you have plenty of other options, but if this tinted moisturizer sounds like the kind of product you want, I promise you won’t be disappointed. The formula is easy to apply, consistent, and will give you a radiant glow that lasts for hours, whether you're having a true moment with the clean girl aesthetic or just need an effortless, reliable option for everyday wear.

Similar Products: You've got options

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint: Glossier is a true believer in a minimal makeup approach that prioritizes healthy, glowing skin. So when the brand came out with its Perfecting Skin Tint ($26), it only made sense that it changed the game. Essentially a tinted moisturizer, this formula will give you breathable, dewy coverage with a soft finish.

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer: If you have dry or sensitive skin and are looking for an easy makeup product, BareMinerals is the way to go. The brand's Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer ($37) is a huge hit, with a formula that features hyaluronic acid and olive-derived squalane to give your skin a boost of moisture.