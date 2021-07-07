30 Small Wrist Tattoos Perfect for the Ink Minimalist

The wrist is a popular location for tattoos—and for good reason. While the wrist is small, it’s an open space with fairly straight lines, making it an easy placement for almost any design. Since it’s a part of the body that is sometimes hidden, wrist tattoos feel slightly more intimate than others, making them a good location for ink that’s personal to you in some way.

Whether you’re looking into getting a small wrist tattoo of an important quote or one that just makes you smile when you see it, here are 30 beautiful small wrist tattoos to inspire you.