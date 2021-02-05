30 Small "Masculine" Tattoo Ideas

Although there’s really no such thing as a “masculine” tattoo—as tattoos aren’t gendered and you can get any design you desire—there tend to be certain designs and elements that are statistically favored by specific genders. According to tattoo artist Chang of West 4 Tattoo, the three main components that make a tattoo feel “masculine” are sizing (as “larger tends to be more ‘masculine’”), line thickness, and the actual image you’re getting inked. But while these are contributing factors, the energy that your tattoo projects is mostly based on how you want it to look and how your artist actually interprets it, not any specific elements.
“Nowadays there are tattoos for all tastes,” says Gera Palaz, an artist at Monterrey, Mexico's Luxury Tattoo Shop. “The artist you choose will play an extremely important role [in giving] the identity you want to your project.”
Small tattoos, in particular, tend to get a “feminine” reputation due to the thin line work and delicate look, but anyone call get this type of ink as it’s “more about fashion and trends than gender,” according to Chang. Plus, small tattoos have been rising in popularity over the past few years, says Palaz, so it’s not uncommon to see people sporting small “masculine” tattoos.
If you know you want a small tattoo with a “masculine” vibe to it, but aren’t sure exactly what that could look like, here are 30 tattoos to inspire your ink.
Shell Tattoo
What makes this tattoo “masculine” isn’t the thin lines, but rather, the slash-like details. Plus, subtle shading grounds it without feeling dainty.
Anchor Tattoo
As they’re tied to sailing and traditional tattooing, anchors are generally a pretty “masculine” design choice. The sketch-like lines and sharp angles only add to it.
Skull & Sword Tattoo
Skulls and swords are both traditionally “masculine” images, so combining them definitely gives your tattoo that vibe. The realism put into the skull and swords also bolsters that effect.
Anchor & Compass Tattoo
Since anchors are traditionally “masculine,” using an image of one in your ink instantly gets that idea across. Plus, by adding more sailing imagery—like the compass—and heavy shading, the effect is increased.
Bee Tattoo
A great way to ensure your tattoo feels more “masculine” is to make it more realistic. This bee, for example, doesn’t look like a cartoon and uses dark blackwork to solidify the feel.
Hands Tattoo
Feel free to opt for colors that aren’t black for a “masculine” design. Red is a great alternative because it looks good in all styles and adds a bit of boldness.
White Ink Tattoo
Getting a “masculine” tattoo doesn’t mean you have to get a thick, dark design. Why not opt for a simple but bold design in white for an impact that’s a bit quieter?
Negative Space Tattoo
For a fun twist on the typical boldness of a heavy blackwork tattoo, try getting it in the negative space style.