We put Burt's Bees' Res-Q Ointment to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Skin ointments and balms have been used for years to prevent and treat dry, sensitive skin. As a natural skin enthusiast, I am always looking for remedies that are easy and that work to help with my own skin issues. As we're deep in the throes of winter and many of us are spending more hours indoors with forced hot air, you may be noticing dryer, more sensitive areas on your body—this is where healing ointments come in handy. Generally, a thin layer of product over time should treat and prevent these irritating spots. Read along to find out more about my experience with this wonderful little ointment that belongs in everyone's medicine cabinet.

Star Rating: 4.5 Best for: Comforting and calming bumps and bruises and dry skin. Active Ingredients: Rosemary, comfrey, lavender, olive oil, and beeswax Uses: Topical ointment salve to comfort and soothe skin Byrdie Clean: Yes Price: $6 About the brand: Burts Bees was founded in the early 80's by Burt "The Beeman" Shavitz and Roxanne Quimbly, who both left behind harried city lives in New York and California to move to the pristine wilderness of Maine. They were two socially conscious people with low impact lifestyles that valued the simple things in life. Burt was a beekeeper, and he stored his excess bees wax, which Roxanne used in her own creative way to make candles, and eventually, the brand's famous lip balm.

About my skin: Normal-to-dry

During the winter months, I tend to suffer from severely dry skin, so I am always in search of products that will protect and heal my complexion. I don't generally go around boasting about skin products that I use to treat my atopic dermatitis or dryer areas, but the Burts Bees ResQ ointment really worked for me. I have had dry skin my whole life, and body lotions and oils have always been a part of my daily routine. No matter how hard I try to prevent dry skin flare-ups, they seem unavoidable due to my constant exposure to the colder weather outdoors and the dry heat inside. My feet and my elbows tend to be my problem areas and I am happy to say the Burts Bees ResQ ointment relieved all my irritated skin in just over a week with daily application.

The Feel: Greasy yet soothing

To apply, I would suggest using a clean finger and then very thinly placing the ointment on the affected areas of your body. The Res-Q Ointment is greasy, so I prefer applying it at bedtime so it has adequate time to soak in and it doesn't rub off on my clothing.

The Results: Shockingly skin-clearing

I was really pleased with how effective this ointment was in healing my irritated skin, leaving it smooth and clear. Within a few days, my problem areas appeared less irritated, and any inflammation had settled. After a week of application, all redness was gone and my skin was mildly flakey, and within another day or two after that, my skin was smooth and clear of any irregularities. There is a very soothing lavender/rosemary scent to this product and I quite enjoy using it as part of my bedtime ritual.

The Value: Incredibly affordable

At 6 dollars a pot, I don't think you can go wrong. As far I can see, Burts Bees Res-Q Ointment does what is claims it will do in just a small amount of product, so there is plenty left over for the next flareup. The ointment is housed in a small metal tin and is fully recyclable, so there is zero impact on our environment when you are finished with your ointment, which to me is a win-win.