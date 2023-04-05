The "Slob" Haircut Is Way Chicer Than it Sounds

The reign of flippy curtain bangs and blown-out supermodel cuts maybe be over, as celebrities are opting for sleeker cuts as spring rolls around. And it makes sense: as the temperatures begin to rise, we're on the hunt for hairstyles that won't take TikTok tutorials to style or require heaping loads of hairspray to stay in place all day. The latest haircut that's on every celeb's moodboard? It's the "slob" cut. Ahead, everything you need to know about the latest take on the bob trend.

What is a Slob Haircut?

Although you probably have another image of what a slob might mean, celebrity hairstylist George Northwood first coined the term as a portmanteau of "sleek" and "bob." The cut leans on the current bob trend that has been making its rounds with the celebs, and is a simple one-length cut without any layers. In the absence of an asymmetrical edge, feathering, face-framing layers, or really anything that stylists would incorporate into a cut to add texture, the slob is as unfinished as an old-school bowl cut but with a chicer chin-grazing length and a slick, frizz-free texture.

The Trend

“With the recent rise in shorter cuts, I can definitely see it continuing to gain popularity throughout the remainder of the year,” says Helen Reavey, a board-certified trichologist, celebrity hairstylist, and Founder of Act+Acre. “It’s perfect for people who like the look of a bob but want a more effortlessly sleek look. I think seeing actresses like Simona Tabasco [who plays Lucia in The White Lotus Season 2] has only helped the chic style gain more popularity.”

How to Get a Slob Haircut

Although the slob looks so sleek and put together, it’s actually a very simple cut. Reavey notes, “you’ll just need to ask for a bob, no layers, and no face framing/shaping pieces at the front of the hair. If you tell your hairstylist that you’re looking for a sleeker version of a bob, they’ll know what to do.”

For those looking to add texture to the cut, celebrity hairstylist Glenn Ellis, has the answer. “If you want to stay away from that precision cut look, you could ask for more feathering on the ends." Ellis mentions that interior layers are also great for people with thicker hair. "Interior layers remove some weight so that there’s movement in the hair, but you don’t see the layers.”

If you're a fan of quarterly (which can sometimes turn into bi-yearly) cuts, you’ll need to keep in mind that the slob requires fairly frequent maintenance, which means getting a trim every six to eight weeks to make sure that the cut stays fresh, short, and free of any thinned strands.

How to Style Your Slob

For those with naturally straight hair, styling is truly as simple as air-drying your hair. Reavey notes that styling a slob is all about bringing moisture and shine to the hair while removing frizz for a sleek effect. She recommends opting for a hair oil like the Act+Acre Cold Processed Hair Oil ($50), which will help to treat split ends and introduce shine while remaining lightweight. The cut doesn’t necessarily call for intense volume, but you can always liven up your roots with a texturizing spray before heading out the door.

“If you have wavy hair, your hair will naturally look a bit more volumized when cut in a slob style,” says Reavey. “In order to achieve that ‘slick’ look, you’ll likely need to straighten the hair, ensuring that the ends are straight and smooth.”

And finally, there is nothing chicer than a curly slob cut—and Ellis agrees. “I think a curly bob is so chic, and especially with this haircut that has more texture on the ends, it really enhances their natural texture," says Ellis. “[First] I use a good mousse and cream for volume and shine.” Ellis often has his curly hair clients sit under a hooded dryer for a frizz-free and defined finish—but if you don’t have a hooded dryer at home, you can opt for a diffuser instead.