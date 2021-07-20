Live Your Best '90s Life with These 13 Slip Skirt Outfits

The slip dress is unquestionably one of the most iconic ’90s style staples, but we can't forget about its versatile, slinky sister, the slip skirt. With a fluid, chic feel, slip skirts instantly equate to a polished look, whether you’re styling one for work, weekends, or a special occasion. The appeal is simple: With a body-skimming fit that’s not overly clingy, slip skirts gracefully float with every step and flaunt extreme versatility. The same gleaming style can go from a cocktail event to weekend errands in seconds flat with the swap of a few pieces. Even better, they’re timeless, which means they’re a sound investment.

While styles cut from satin or pure silk aren’t the most affordable, budget-friendly slip skirt options are out there and often look far more expensive than their price tags would indicate. So whether you’re a steadfast fan of neutrals, live your best life in bright colors, or oscillate between the two extremes, keep scrolling for stylish slip skirt outfit inspiration featuring lots of fun pairing options, from tops to shoes to jewelry.

White Slip Skirt

Put a summery spin on your ’90s minimalism-inspired slip skirt outfit with a pair of barely there sandals and a cotton bustier top.

Ruched Slip Skirt

This vibrant pairing of an open-back crop top and ruched slip skirt is made for a night out in the heat. For a fun finishing touch, it’s all about the delicate gold anklet.

Animal Print Slip Skirt

Give animal print the warm-weather treatment by teaming a snake-print slip skirt with a summer bodysuit and bright yellow bag.

Brown Slip Skirt

Rich shades of brown are quintessentially '90s—embrace the palette with a slip skirt, flatform flip flops, and a cropped button-down.

Black Slip Skirt

No closet should be without a classic black slip skirt. For a playful twist, style it with a colorful puff-sleeve top and coordinating ‘90s-inspired mules in a bold shade of turquoise.

Pastel Slip Skirt

If super-saturated tones aren’t for you, the pastel trend might be more palatable. We love an artichoke-colored skirt with a monochromatic polo and sleek flats for a work-ready spin on the slip.

Shop The Look Reformation

Kotn

Yuni Buffa

Tie-Dye Slip Skirt

The ultimate weekend slip skirt outfit: a tie-dye print with a ribbed tank and sustainable tote for errands, picnics, or market runs.

Shop The Look Rails

Lacausa

Junes

A-Line Slip Skirt

This slip skirt outfit proves basics read anything but boring in the right combination. Pro tip: A playful pair of slides goes a long way in livening up simple pieces.

Long Slip Skirt

For an extra dose of nostalgia, go for an ankle-grazing slip skirt. Light-as-air extras, like this flouncy tank and natural straw hat, ensure total effortlessness for beach days and beyond.

Mini Slip Skirt

If you're looking for especially slinky vibes, you'll be pleased to know that slip skirts come in mini form. Lean into a sporty-chic feel by teaming yours with a two-tone tank and lace-up sandals.

Jewel-Toned Slip Skirt

A tropical-print top and woven bag are idyllic pieces to pair with your slip skirt on vacation.

Shop The Look Baacal

Azulu

Cult Gaia

Mid-Calf Slip Skirt

A mid-calf slip skirt is a versatile length to have in your wardrobe. For a casual-chic spin, team yours with sleek leather sandals and a fun fringe bag.

Neon Slip Skirt

Color fanatics, this one is for you. It doesn’t get more cheerful than a neon slip skirt, a garden party ready top, and micro-wedge sandals.