The Slip Silk Pillowcase Is a $90 Investment—Is It Worth It For Your Hair?

While the initial cost of the Slip Silk Pillowcase might seem high, the return on investment for those with curly hair far outweighs it. You save both time and products needed to refresh your hair each morning.

Sleeping on a Slip Silk Pillowcase made me love the morning. If you have curly hair, you know what it means to dread the morning. There are fewer disappointments greater than waking up the morning after an exceptionally great hair day to find that your good night's sleep has ruined your hair. I thought I was doing everything I could to protect my hair overnight: using curly-safe scrunchies, putting my hair up in a pineapple - but I would still wake up frustrated by the frizz and curl pattern disruption. All of that changed when I slept on a Slip Silk Pillowcase.

Slip Silk Pillowcase Uses: Protecting your hair (and skin) overnight as you sleep Star Rating: 4.7/5 Price: $90 Best Features: Highest grade (6A) long fiber mulberry silk with a thickness of 22 momme, Non-toxic dyes About the brand: Slip is known for their high-quality silk products, such as pillowcases and scrunchies. In laboratory testing, slipsilk™ has been shown to reduce friction by 43% on average.

About My Hair: Fine, 3A curls

I have curly, red hair that I typically keep around shoulder-length. My curls most closely resemble type 3A curls and I would describe my hair as having normal porosity (while being fine in texture). I try to maintain regular protein and moisture treatments on my curls and use the Innersense line of products for washing and styling. The biggest problem I had sleeping on a traditional cotton pillowcase was the frizz produced overnight on the side that I sleep on. No matter how soft and hydrated my hair was before bed, I would wake up to significantly dryer and frizzier hair on my dominant sleeping side. I also noticed that the curl pattern on this side was more disrupted than on the right. To combat this, I have long slept with my hair in a pineapple and tied up with a curly-safe hair tie.

The Results: Significantly more curl definition

I was immediately impressed by the difference in the look and feel of my hair after sleeping on the Slip Silk Pillowcase. When I let my hair down the morning after sleeping on the silk, I noticed a marked difference in how soft and hydrated my hair still felt. I seriously could not stop touching my hair, something I usually cannot do after wash day without creating frizz. When comparing this to how my hair feels after sleeping on the cotton pillowcase, the difference is stark. My hair genuinely feels dry to the touch after a night on a cotton pillowcase. I carefully assessed the left side, as it is the side that more often is in contact with and affected by the pillowcase I sleep on. I found significantly less frizz near my temple and my curls had little to no impact on their shape. (Below, the photo on the left shows my hair after sleeping on a cotton pillowcase, and the photo on the right shows my hair after sleeping on the Slip Silk pillowcase.)

I typically wash my hair two times per week, which means I sleep on my hair 3-4 times between washes. After using the Slip Silk Pillowcase for over a week, I noticed that my hair was less frizzy than it typically is on wash day. Additionally, my curl pattern is usually pretty messy by wash day, meaning I do a loose bun on my last day before washing. However, I was confident leaving my hair down every day until wash day because my curls still looked good.

For a fair comparison, I took before and after photos of my hair for the night I slept on a traditional pillowcase and the night I slept on the Slip Silk Pillowcase. As anyone with curly hair knows, your hair can look very different from one day to another due to factors such as humidity, so I wanted to provide an accurate point of reference for each after photo. The product testing was also done on wash days to ensure the curls were unaltered by a previous night's sleep.

The Design: Sleek, but slippery

The luxury of the Slip Silk pillowcase is immediately observable. The silk looks as soft as it feels between your fingers. It certainly lives up to its name, as the otherworldly slink of this pillowcase caused it to literally slip out of my hands as I took it out of its packaging. Once on your pillow, you may find it takes a little getting used to. Depending on the loft of your pillow, you may find yourself sliding off of it at certain angles. Once I got the hang of it, I did not notice it on a night to night basis. The zippered closure is helpful, as I imagine it might otherwise slide off of your pillow (Byrdie's editor Holly Rhue has the envelope-style enclosure as opposed to the zipper, and finds that it regularly slips off of her pillow throughout the night).

The Value: Absolutely worth the investment

At $90 for a queen size, the Slip Silk Pillowcase is certainly priced higher than a traditional cotton pillowcase. But how does it compare to other mulberry silk pillowcases? You can find silk pillowcases from other retailers online for a wide variety of prices from $20-$100. While Slip Silk Pillowcases are on the top end of this spectrum, they are also one of the only brands that I found guarantees the use of non-toxic dyes and specifies the quality of their silk (6A long fiber mulberry silk). I personally am wary of any listing that claims to be mulberry silk for under $50 knowing the expected caliber of this fiber.

Silk Pillowcases vs. Satin Pillowcases

While the advantages of silk over cotton in pillow cases is clear, there is one other contender worth assessing in the pillowcase arena. Satin refers to a type a weaving, while silk refers to the fiber used to make the product. Satin can be made of a number of different fibers including polyester, nylon, and rayon, among others. Satin pillowcases are popular for their comparability to silk in terms of feel and are significantly less expensive than real silk (typically about 1/3 of the cost). Satin is a great option for someone looking to try out a smoother pillowcase who may not be ready to make the financial investment in silk. In fact, some satin can actually feel smoother to the touch than real silk. It also is a great deal simpler to clean. However, silk does have a handful of advantages over satin when it comes to where you rest your hair (and face!) at night.

First, silk is more breathable than satin. It is a natural fiber and therefore does allow for greater breathability than the man-made fibers typically used in satin. Cotton is technically the most breathable fabric out of all three, but it lacks the sheen touch that both satin and silk have. Second, it's hypoallergenic. If you are someone who suffers from environmental allergies or even just sensitive skin, silk is probably a better choice for you. Finally, those with acne prone skin would be better suited by a silk pillowcase to prevent breakouts.

Similar Products: You have options

