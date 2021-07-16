Slide Into Comfort with These 20 Pairs of Slip-On Sneakers

Whether you're looking for comfortable shoes for errands, brunch, or just because, you should seriously consider a pair of slip-on sneakers. Available in various styles, colors, and variations beyond your wildest dreams, you can get a pair to match any outfit, and best of all, there are no laces to worry about. In fact, if you are thinking of traveling this summer, these are a good option for getting through TSA quickly as you have nothing to unlace and then lace back up.

With so many different styles of slip-on sneakers, we know it can be tricky to decide which is best for you, so we did the hard work and found 20 options, at least one of which you're sure to love. Ahead, see all the coolest slip-on sneakers that you'll want to slide into this summer and beyond.

Avre Limitless Sneakers $95 Shop

If you're looking for a bit of texture and prefer knit material, these platform slip-on sneakers are a good option. They're made from sustainable materials and available in seven colors—we're partial to taupe, as it can take us from summer into fall. These are available in sizes 5-10.

Aldo Ciliviel Sneakers $78 Shop

It's pretty easy to find fun shoes on Aldo’s website, and the Ciliviel sneakers fall into that category. They're super comfortable, probably due to the jogger sole, and even if you hadn’t considered getting a pair of light purple slip-on sneakers, this just might be the time. The shoes are also available in four other colors, and you may want to take a look at the mint green, as well. These are available in sizes 5-11.

Franco Sarto Iconic Slip-On Sneaker $109 Shop

Sometimes you want to be comfortable but still look professional, and this pair of slip-on sneakers strikes that balance perfectly. The leather upper gives a casual Friday feel, yet the platform heel provides some height while remaining comfortable. The style comes in five colors, and light brown is the perfect neutral to wear with your summer whites. These are available in sizes 5-11.

Vans Asher Slip-On Sneaker $50 Shop

These white canvas kicks from Vans will look effortless with cuffed khakis or distressed jeans. The rounded toe makes them a versatile, timeless look that you can wear for years to come. These are available in sizes 5-11.

Skechers Arch Fit Cup $80 Shop

If you need arch support, this patented slip-on sneaker design is an excellent option. Using 20 years of data and 120,000 unweighted foot scans, the shoe offers sock-like comfort, and the soft knit fabric is breathable. These are available in charcoal and black, and sizes 5.5-10.

Juicy Couture Slip On Sneakers $25 $20 Shop

Tie-dye is always a fun look, and we're loving the pink pastel appeal of the '60s-inspired design on these slip-on sneakers. Pair them with a pair of cutoff shorts and white tee for a relaxing afternoon in the park. These are available in sizes 6-9.5.

Nicole Woven Slip-On Sneakers $20 Shop

Match your shoes to your beach-ready basket bag—this woven design is a great spin on typical slip-on sneakers and just what you need for this summer’s barbecue season. These are available in sizes 6-9.

Dolce Vita Suede Slip On Casual Sneakers $40 Shop

Though we may be in the thick of summer, fall will arrive before we know it. With that comes a transition into warmer materials, and these slip-on sneakers are made of suede, which means toasty toes. Pair these with straight-leg jeans and a bulky sweater. They're available in two colors and sizes 6-10.

Cole Haan GrandPrø Spectator Slip-On Sneaker $100 Shop

Cole Haan is known for offering comfort and style, and these slip-on sneakers are no exception, featuring comfort technology. The elasticated sides make it easy to slip in and out for all your coffee runs and quick errands. Pair the shoes with white jeans and a navy top for a timeless neutral afternoon look. These are available in two colors and sizes 5-11.

Nike Court Legacy Slip-On $55 Shop

These Nike slip-ons take inspiration from tennis culture and playing on courts, so you know they're great for all your favorite activewear outfits. The rounded toe and its canvas upper keeps the style on trend, the padded collar adds to its versatile look, and the rubber sole provides great traction. These shoes are available in sizes 5-12.

DKNY Marel Studded Sneaker $119 Shop

If you like a little sparkle in your life, you're definitely going to want to buy these sleek, studded slip-on sneakers from DKNY. Comfortable and stylish, they pair well with a white shirt dress—you can take that look into fall by belting it and adding a long cardigan. These are available in sizes 6-10.

Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes $65 Shop

Slip-on sneakers can really straddle the line between form and functionality, and this Adidas pair is no different. These shoes provide a clean, finished look to wide-leg pants, and are also a great option if you want to hit the gym. These are available in 12 colors and sizes 5-11.

SeaVees Hawthorne Slip On Magnum $88 Shop

These slip-on sneakers by SeaVees feature a tropical print inspired by the 1980s tv show Magnum P.I. and the breezy appeal from the hometown of much-loved California band The Beach Boys. These are available in two summery patterns and sizes 5-11.

Isopyrum Breathable Slip On Sneakers $89 Shop

These vegan, eco-friendly slip-on sneakers are just the statement that you need. Made of flyknit fabric that’s breathable and tear-resistant all at once, these are sure to become your summer go-to, as their colorful design will pair well with a range of looks. These are available in sizes 6-13.

Von-Röutte Rochelle Slip On Sneaker $144 Shop

Orange creamsicles will immediately come to mind when you see these kicks, which are handmade in Portugal with a leather upper, low-top profile, and contrasting elastic band. The shoes' peachy and gold hues make them the perfect antidote to a rainy day. These are available in European sizes 35-41.

Naturalizer Devlyn Sneaker $140 Shop

Forget anything you've heard about comfort and style being mutually exclusive. These slip-on sneakers from Naturalizer look like preppy oxfords, but the zipper closure gives them the right amount of edge. Pair these with dress pants or your favorite pleated midi skirt for the most easygoing work outfit. The shoes are available in black or satin pearl white, and sizes 6-10.

Keds x Kate Spade Triple Decker Glitter $90 Shop

These slip-ons have just the right amount of sparkle when you want to kick things up a notch—you could even wear them to a casual wedding or party. For brides, this may just be the comfortable pair of shoes that you slide into when it’s time to dance. These are available in sizes 5-11.

Michael Michael Kors Keaton Studded Two-Tone Python Embossed Leather Slip-On $120 Shop

Michael Kors undoubtedly designs beautiful apparel, and that same holds true for the brand's shoes. These python slip-on sneakers are stylish and versatile, sure to pair well with jeans, khakis, and pajama-style trousers. They're available in two fun colors and sizes 5-11.

Stuart Weitzman Goldie Slip-On Sneaker $295 $148 Shop

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn or Eartha Kitt with these pearl-embossed slip-on sneakers from Stuart Weitzman. Just like a classic fashion icon, consider donning a string of pearls around your neck to complement the shoes. They are available in three colors and styles, and sizes 3.5-12.

Allbirds Tree Loungers $95 Shop

Make an eco-friendly statement in these breathable Allbirds slip-ons, which are made from eucalyptus trees and are the perfect answer to hot, stuffy summer days. Additionally, these sneakers are easy to care for: Throw them in your “delicates” bag, pop them in the washing machine on the gentle cycle, and air dry for shoes that look good as new. They're available in three colors and sizes 5-11.